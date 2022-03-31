ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Palm Sunday parade returns to Hinton

By Hinton News
 2 days ago

A very old tradition in Hinton is for people to walk through the streets on Palm Sunday, waving their palms and singing. Although for the past two years that has been on hold due to Covid, this year we will pick that tradition back up.

The Palm Sunday parade will start at the corner of 3rd and Ballengee on Sunday, April 10 at 10 AM. After walking through the streets, the people will gather at Town Square Park at the corner of Temple and Third for a short message by the Catholic priest. It will finish before 11 AM.

Everyone is welcome at this ecumenical event.

