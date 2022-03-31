ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, SC

Man sentenced to 40-years after killing man in his ex-girlfriend's car

By WACH FOX News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALHOUN COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man was sentenced to 40-year behind bars for the murder of a 25-year-old. Derrick Lee Mosley, 52, has been sentenced to 40 years in the shooting death of 25-year-old Trey Sentell...

