One of our favorite times of the year has begun – Emerald Cup judging. Over the last four years, L.A. Weekly has had the best seat in town for cup judging. We were on hand for the final flower and solventless judging in 2018, and in 2019, I joined the BHO team as a judge, before moving over to the solventless team last year. I’ll be returning to help the solventless team again in 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO