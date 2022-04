Click here to read the full article. Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the Ukraine-born former Dancing With the Stars pro who earlier this month chronicled on social media his flight home to Los Angeles via Poland from war-ravaged Kyiv, has returned to Poland to assist in humanitarian relief efforts. Chmerkovskiy announced his latest efforts in an Instagram video posted from Poland last night (see it below). “Hi everybody,” he says in the video. “I’m fine. I’m good. I spent some time at home. I enjoyed some of that Los Angeles weather, saw my family, saw my friends, obviously spent some time.” Chmerkovskiy says he has been...

CHARITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO