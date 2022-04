Six years after Nicola Kilner and the late Brandon Truaxe launched The Ordinary, it refuses to be knocked off its perch as one of the world's most popular beauty brands. If your AM/PM routine doesn't contain at least one of its products, you've no doubt seen TikTokers extolling the virtues of buys like the glycolic acid toner (which some people even use as deodorant, a dandruff remedy and a solution for cracked heels). That's not forgetting the recent love for the hair growth serum and the hype which ensued when it was discovered that combining Argireline Solution 10%, £5.50, and Matrixyl 10% + HA, £9.50, is like Botox in a bottle.

SKIN CARE ・ 18 DAYS AGO