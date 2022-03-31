ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Nearly 5,000% increase in seized fentanyl-laced pills in the US between 2018 and 2021, study says

By CNN
kmvt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - A new study found the number of illicit pills containing fentanyl seized by United States law enforcement jumped a whopping 4,850% between 2018 and 2021. According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

