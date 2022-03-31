All local artists are invited to participate

Last Wednesday night, an eclectic crowd of talented artists came to the Zapphire Club on Rockaway Ave to spout conscious raps and ingenious poetry at the first Dreamer’s Open Mic, hosted by Inspire Studios. Noting the need for places for artists to unveil their work, Baldwin native M.J. aka Dope Luke is working towards gathering local talent and helping small businesses.
AUBURN, NY – A visitor to “Made in NY 2022” at the Schweinfurth Art Center will be struck by the number of artists who feature people in their pieces. An earthenware woman’s face created by Zara Bronwyn Davis cries flower tears as it hangs on the wall. A woven tapestry of faces – some smiling, some not – created by Ruth Manning hangs nearby. Sofía Luz Pérez examines her indigenous Mexican heritage in a self-portrait painting that surrounds her with Aztec symbols.
The City of El Paso, Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, is hosting several in-person and virtual community meetings to discuss and seek input on various upcoming public art projects. Our beautiful city of El Paso is not the ugly brown desert most people seem to make it out to be....
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — One Vermillion artist is finding a way to celebrate her birthday while sharing art with the community. Miss Art World South Dakota Klaire Lockheart decided she wanted to host a party where people could come and enjoy her artwork, as well as the work of others in the gallery.
This letter was originally sent to TransAlta. I haven’t heard anything since submitting the art proposal so have to assume it didn’t qualify for further discussion?. I felt that the 3-D sculpture/foundry system that I spent nearly 50 years developing would really create interest and put Centralia College art on the map. This self-contained melt system is safer and more efficient than anything like it in use anywhere. Combine this with an upgraded, high-fire ceramic offering, and Centralia would be on top of it all. It could easily lead to a four-year degree offering in the near future.
Five years ago, Dawn Bucklew was stuck in a personal hell. She was seriously ill after living in an apartment complex that was poisoned with black mold. She had to get a restraining order to protect herself from her abusive ex-partner, and she had been diagnosed with a series of illnesses, from from fibromyalgia to chronic depression.
BE River SmART seeks local artists, from enthusiasts to professionals, to be an artist selected to paint one of the storm drain art murals. Clean Drains Fort Wayne: Be River SmART is a three-year partnership between Friends of the Rivers and City Utilities. It focuses on community education, outreach, and engagement in pursuit of waterway conservation.
