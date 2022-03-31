All local artists are invited to participate

This letter was originally sent to TransAlta. I haven’t heard anything since submitting the art proposal so have to assume it didn’t qualify for further discussion?. I felt that the 3-D sculpture/foundry system that I spent nearly 50 years developing would really create interest and put Centralia College art on the map. This self-contained melt system is safer and more efficient than anything like it in use anywhere. Combine this with an upgraded, high-fire ceramic offering, and Centralia would be on top of it all. It could easily lead to a four-year degree offering in the near future.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO