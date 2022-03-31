ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Mayor: Wears Valley fire about 5 percent contained, about 11,000 homes evacuated

 2 days ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Hatcher Mountain fire that swept across Wears Valley is about 5 percent contained and consists of about 3,700 acres, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said in an update Thursday morning. Some 11,000 homes were evacuated starting Wednesday afternoon, Waters said. Also, some 100-plus...

