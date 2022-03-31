South Windsor High students share their ideas to improve well-being with Bysiewicz

SOUTH WINDSOR — Students at South Windsor High School described a number of ways to improve their school to Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz on Wednesday, including using a federal grant for projects that promote mental health and well-being.

The state Department of Education program, titled Voice4Change, is allowing students at 76 high schools around the state to vote on projects proposed by fellow students to improve their learning environments.

A total of $1.5 million is being allocated to the program, with each school expected to receive a grant of $20,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to implement their winning proposals.

Besides South Windsor, other high schools being considered for the Voice4Change program include Bolton, East Windsor, Enfield, Manchester, Somers, and Suffield.

Bysiewicz, alongside state Rep. Tom Delnicki, R-South Windsor, and South Windsor Mayor Elizabeth Pendleton, listened to the five local finalist proposals at South Windsor High on Wednesday.

Bysiewicz said the project not only gives students experience collaborating with others on an original idea and advocating for their proposals, but also promotes civic engagement.

“Hopefully, one of the things our young people take from this is the importance of voting for their future leaders,” Bysiewicz said.

High school students Amanda Koziura, Samantha Rodinone, and Mikaylee Winn proposed a “mutual mental health workspace,” with comfortable seating and relaxation tools for when students need a moment of reprieve during the day.

“Many students have trouble admitting they feel overwhelmed or would rather de-stress on their own time, rather than with a counselor,” Rodinone said.

Winn said the workspace, which would be located in the school’s Media Center, would serve as a “personal safe space” for students without being obligated to talk to someone.

Maura Ketchum, Arushi Patel, and Lindsey Turgeon presented their plans for a cultural festival, where students would form groups between pairs of homerooms to create crafts to present at an extracurricular event.

Turgeon said the experience would be voluntary, and students who want to attend but not participate could buy tickets, making the event self-sustaining as proceeds would fund future festivals.

“It would also allow them a small break from the near constant stress of school by letting them direct their effort towards something fun,” Turgeon said.

Manha Khan proposed an elective self-defense course that would count as a physical education credit. Khan said the idea came from her background in boxing, and that the course would promote physical fitness, improve students’ self-confidence, and provide an outlet for stress, in addition to teaching a valuable skill.

“I believe every student deserves a chance to protect themselves when they cannot be helped or are in a dangerous situation,” Khan said.

Sam Marsh’s plan for the funds is building a greenhouse and bringing back the school’s botany course, in order to effectively use the school’s old garden space and provide students with a new experience.

Marsh said students would learn new skills and the importance of growing food, and the project could generate revenue through the sale of both food and seeds.

Nikki Chung, Barbara Huarcaya, Jessica Lanteri, Xander Lecours, Madison Oberly, and Liliana Ross presented a plan for a multi-use furnished outdoor space for students.

The group said the space would address students’ increasing demand for more seating options during lunch, in addition to providing a place for students to gather outdoors among bird feeders, a garden, and other relaxing amenities.

Frank Rizzuto, high school principal, said the five finalists were chosen from about 75 proposals drafted by local students. Students will vote and decide the winning project.

Rizzuto said the timeline for implementation would depend largely on which project wins, as some are more intricate than others.

Pendleton said she appreciated the thoroughness and thoughtfulness of the proposals. She added that the outdoor space could work as a compromise for all the proposals, as it encompasses or mirrors the effects of the other proposals.

“You could put everything under that one project,” Pendleton said.

Bysiewicz said she couldn’t wait to hear which proposal wins the vote.

“I can’t choose, I love all of them,” Bysiewicz said.