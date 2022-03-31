ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Wind Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Coastal Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A freeze warning means widespread freezing temperatures are expected to occur. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Exposed outdoor water pipes may burst if not wrapped or covered. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Inland Pasco; Sumter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Sumter, Coastal Levy, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Pasco, Inland Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, and Inland Pasco Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal Strong Coastal Wind Event Continues An ongoing wake low event will keep winds gusting between 35 and 45 mph along coastal sections of Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in Florida through early this evening. The winds should subside after 5 PM CDT. Please use caution if venturing outside through this afternoon and early evening. These type of winds will be capable of downing large tree limbs and a few weakened trees. Also, isolated power outages cannot be ruled out. Remain weather aware through the afternoon hours and look for further updates as warranted.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
County
Beaufort County, SC
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
County
Jasper County, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR TURNAGAIN PASS AND PORTAGE VALLEY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Visibility as low as one half mile at times in blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches are possible with highest snow accumulations through Turnagain Pass. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winds will cause areas of blowing snow, significantly reducing visibilities. Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to turn to rain at lower elevations this morning. Winds will be near their peak through mid morning and then slowly diminish throughout the afternoon.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 22:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 AM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Coastal Jasper#Tidal Berkeley#Coastal Colleton Counties
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to mid 20s along and north of the I-10 corridor and in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees near the immediate coast are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 01:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Southern Lake and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibilities of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...southwest and south central Georgia and the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY West winds around 15 mph with gusts around 20 to 25 mph and relative humidity values dropping to 20 to 25 percent will bring an increased fire danger to much of eastern North Carolina late this morning through early evening. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy