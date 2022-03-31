Soccer Playoff Roundup: LBJ, Alexander punch tickets to Regional Semifinals

Alexander’s Santiago Chincilla and Jose Uvalle (20) fight for the ball in their own end during the first half of the Bulldogs’ 4-2 overtime win over La Joya Juarez Lincoln in the Area Round on Tuesday. (Thomas Lott /Laredo Morning Times)

The Alexander Bulldogs soccer team is heading on to the third round of the playoffs after taking down the La Joya Juarez Lincoln Huskies 4-2 in overtime Tuesday night.

Senior midfielder Fernando Soldevilla was the hero of the night scoring three goals — his second consecutive hat trick — including two in overtime in which the Bulldogs actually scored three goals.

Head coach Daniel Hermosillo has been thrilled with Soldevilla’s performance in the playoffs.

“We are so, so glad. So, so proud of him,” he said. “Because we’ve been waiting for him in district. This was the Fernando we were expecting, but I’m so glad he’s showing off all of his potential. He deserves this.”

Joining Soldevilla in scoring a goal in the game was fellow senior Emiliano Castellanos who scored near the end of the first overtime period on a free kick from about 15 yards out.

Castellanos had been close to several goals throughout the game hitting the post on a couple of occasions and just missing wide on another, and to finally getting goals in the playoffs — he also scored one in the Bi-District round — especially after missing last year’s postseason due to a knee injury, was extremely special.

“I was so happy to finally get that goal,” he said. “It’s been a while that I haven’t scored.”

He continued: “Big relief. Been trying for the past three games and finally got that goal. I scored last game too, but I’ve wanted to score, I’ve been working really hard in training to get that technique going and finally I scored it, and after the whole entire season I got that free kick I’ve been wanting.”

Castellanos and Alexander now turn their attention to fellow District 30-6A foe Del Rio who the Bulldogs will face in the regional semifinals Friday at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio at 7 p.m.

The two teams split their two matchups this year and everyone in Alexander’s program is looking forward to seeing the Rams again.

“We’ve just got to make sure we look at the film first, get back to practice and try to correct the mistakes that we did against them,” Hermosillo said. “I feel like these two rounds of playoffs can really help us to get disciplined and to get prepared for them.”

LBJ 2, Donna North 1

LBJ defeated Donna North 2-1 in a tight Area Championship game.

Brandon Mares scored the first goal on an assist from Christian Trevino. Alan Salazar scored the game-winner in the 69thminute.

The Wolves played aggressively in the first half when the wind was to their backs. They struggled a little more in the second half when the sides switched.

LBJ will play San Antonio Harlan (20-2, 16-0) in the Regional Quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday. LMT will have more information on that game when the schedule is finalized.