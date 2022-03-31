ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Soccer Playoff Roundup: LBJ, Alexander punch tickets to Regional Semifinals

By Thomas Lott, Marcus Trevino
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjHKH_0evM7HrF00
Alexander’s Santiago Chincilla and Jose Uvalle (20) fight for the ball in their own end during the first half of the Bulldogs’ 4-2 overtime win over La Joya Juarez Lincoln in the Area Round on Tuesday. (Thomas Lott /Laredo Morning Times)

The Alexander Bulldogs soccer team is heading on to the third round of the playoffs after taking down the La Joya Juarez Lincoln Huskies 4-2 in overtime Tuesday night.

Senior midfielder Fernando Soldevilla was the hero of the night scoring three goals — his second consecutive hat trick — including two in overtime in which the Bulldogs actually scored three goals.

Head coach Daniel Hermosillo has been thrilled with Soldevilla’s performance in the playoffs.

“We are so, so glad. So, so proud of him,” he said. “Because we’ve been waiting for him in district. This was the Fernando we were expecting, but I’m so glad he’s showing off all of his potential. He deserves this.”

Joining Soldevilla in scoring a goal in the game was fellow senior Emiliano Castellanos who scored near the end of the first overtime period on a free kick from about 15 yards out.

Castellanos had been close to several goals throughout the game hitting the post on a couple of occasions and just missing wide on another, and to finally getting goals in the playoffs — he also scored one in the Bi-District round — especially after missing last year’s postseason due to a knee injury, was extremely special.

“I was so happy to finally get that goal,” he said. “It’s been a while that I haven’t scored.”

He continued: “Big relief. Been trying for the past three games and finally got that goal. I scored last game too, but I’ve wanted to score, I’ve been working really hard in training to get that technique going and finally I scored it, and after the whole entire season I got that free kick I’ve been wanting.”

Castellanos and Alexander now turn their attention to fellow District 30-6A foe Del Rio who the Bulldogs will face in the regional semifinals Friday at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio at 7 p.m.

The two teams split their two matchups this year and everyone in Alexander’s program is looking forward to seeing the Rams again.

“We’ve just got to make sure we look at the film first, get back to practice and try to correct the mistakes that we did against them,” Hermosillo said. “I feel like these two rounds of playoffs can really help us to get disciplined and to get prepared for them.”

LBJ 2, Donna North 1

LBJ defeated Donna North 2-1 in a tight Area Championship game.

Brandon Mares scored the first goal on an assist from Christian Trevino. Alan Salazar scored the game-winner in the 69thminute.

The Wolves played aggressively in the first half when the wind was to their backs. They struggled a little more in the second half when the sides switched.

LBJ will play San Antonio Harlan (20-2, 16-0) in the Regional Quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday. LMT will have more information on that game when the schedule is finalized.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times

1K+

Followers

525

Posts

233K+

Views

Follow Laredo Morning Times and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Laredo Morning Times

LBJ moves on to Regional Semis

LBJ defeated Donna North 2-1 in a tight Area Championship game. Brandon Mares scored the first goal on an assist from Christian Trevino. Alan Salazar scored the game-winner in the 69th minute. The Wolves played aggressively in the first half when the wind was to their backs. They struggled a little more in the second half when the sides switched. LBJ will play San Antonio Harlan (20-2, 16-0) in the Regional Quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday. LMT will have more information on that game when the schedule is finalized. marcus.trevino@lmtonline.com
SOCCER
Pleasanton Express

Squaws keep hold of second with lopsided wins last week

It was a great week of play for the Jourdanton Squaws softball program as they were able to secure two wins in district play against the Cotulla Cowgirls and the Dilley Lady Wolves this past week. The Squaws opened up the week with a 12-0 win against the Cowgirls, run...
JOURDANTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Lincoln, TX
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Del Rio, TX
Laredo, TX
Sports
Laredo Morning Times

Bonnell looks to throw strikes against Diablos Rojos

One thing right-handed pitcher Bryan Bonnell wants to do Thursday is throw strikes. Lots of them. The 28-year-old hurler is set to start the Tecolotes Dos Laredos' first game spring training game against the Diablos Rojos del Mexico - first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Uni-Trade Stadium. He won't be on the mound long as Tecolotes clubhouse manager Mark Weidemaier is expected to limit Bonnell's appearance to two innings or 30 to 40 pitches. So, the Las Vegas native hopes to make the most of his short opportunity. "It's good to get back into the swing...
BASEBALL
Laredo Morning Times

Overtime is ‘winning time’ for Alexander

There must just be something about overtime for the Alexander soccer team. The Bulldogs took down the La Joya Juarez Lincoln Huskies 4-2 on Tuesday, even holding a lead of 4-1 at one point, and with a lopsided score like that, it's easy to assume this was a blowout. But that simply wasn't the case at all as the game was actually tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. The Huskies even held a lot of momentum going into extra time as they scored a goal with less than four minutes to play and had a noticeable amount...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Tecolotes fall in first spring training game

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos opened their spring training schedule with a 5-2, seven-inning loss to Diablos Rojos del Mexico Thursday. What did the Tecos in was their third-inning performance as they allowed five runs in the frame. Outside of that, the two-nation franchise was solid defensively. Offensively, newcomers Cade Gotta and Kennys Vargas had solid at-bats as both recorded two hits. Vargas had two RBIs while Gotta had two runs. "I am not really pleased, but not really disappointed," Tecolotes clubhouse manager Mark Weidemaier said of the performance. "I thought some guys played well. Kennys Vargas had some outstanding at-bats. Cade Gotta had some outstanding at-bats. "Overall, not overly happy about it, but then again, not terrible. We have a lot of room to improve, that's for sure." The Tecolotes will face the Diablos Rojos in Game 2 of the series Friday in a 7 p.m. matchup at Uni-Trade Stadium.
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Lott
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander moves on to Regional Semis with second OT win

The Alexander Bulldogs soccer team is heading on to the third round of the playoffs after taking down the La Joya Juarez Lincoln Huskies 4-2 in overtime Tuesday night. Senior midfielder Fernando Soldevilla was the hero of the night scoring three goals - his second consecutive hat trick - including two in overtime in which the Bulldogs actually scored three goals. Head coach Daniel Hermosillo has been thrilled with Soldevilla's performance in the playoffs. "We are so, so glad. So, so proud of him," he said. "Because we've been waiting for him in district. This was the...
LAREDO, TX
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Flower Mound vs. Flower Mound Marcus​

In UIL Class 6A Region I girls soccer, there aren’t many in the state who are as good at what they do as Dallas-Fort Worth area teams. Heading into the Regional Quarterfinals, fans are about to see an extremely intense matchup between cross-town rivals as the Flower Mound Marcus Lady Marauders take on the Flower Mound Lady Jaguars! So, what exactly can fans expect from these two powerhouse teams?
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL PREVIEW: Plano vs. Allen boys soccer

With three rounds of playoffs in the books, state games are just around the corner. Before teams can get to that point, though, they still have a bit left to play! UIL Class 6A Region I soccer is slated to see some of the best teams in the state face off for their chances to continue chasing a title. With two great seasons behind them, Allen and Plano are set to face off on Friday, April 1st. So, what can fans expect from this regional quarterfinals matchup?
PLANO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

TAMIU baseball faces off with Texas A&M Kingsville starting Friday

TAMIU head baseball coach Philip Middleton isn't going to be surprised by anything Texas A&M Kingsville does in the four-game series scheduled for this weekend. Middleton coached at TAMUK for seven years and played a part in the recruitment of many players currently on the team's roster. So when he talks about the players on that team, he knows what he's talking about and he knows what they can do at the plate and on the mound. "They're a good offensive club with some veteran guys in their lineup," he said. "We have some of the benefit that...
KINGSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#La Joya Juarez Lincoln#The La Joya Juarez
Laredo Morning Times

Jay Wright thanks San Antonio ahead of Villanova's Final Four game

San Antonio's AT&T Center hosted the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional last week and one visiting coach was impressed with the city's hospitality. Jay Wright, the Hall of Fame head coach of the Villanova men's basketball team took to Twitter to share his appreciation for the city during March Madness.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
525
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy