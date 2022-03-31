ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Graphene crystals grow better under copper cover

By King Abdullah University of Science, Technology
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn approach that produces single-crystal graphene sheets on large-scale electrically insulating supports could help with the development of next-generation nanomaterial-based devices, such as very light and thin touchscreens, wearable electronics and solar cells. Most graphene-based electronic devices require insulating supports. Yet, high-quality graphene films destined for industrial use typically...

phys.org

#Graphene#Copper#Crystals#Methane#Nature Materials
