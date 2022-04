Lenovo is a big player in general purpose laptops and 2-in-1s, and we even consider it to be one of the best laptop brands, so it’s always nice to see a significant discount on one of the company’s laptops. In fact, this one from Lenovo is quite substantial, bringing the ThinkPad X1 down to just $1,230, down from $2,459. That’s a whopping 50% off and well worth a look, especially if you’re considering getting an X1 Carbon or Dell XPS 13.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO