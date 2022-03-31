ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New method measures nanoscale material response at high magnification

By University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe safety glass used in the windshields of limousines and military vehicles needs to be hard, strong and shatter-proof, but also thin—both for visibility and to reduce its weight, a particularly important feature for aerospace vehicles. The use of a promising new transparent ceramic spinel that could replace traditional layered safety...

phys.org

Phys.org

A strange monopole observed in diamond: When string theory inspires quantum simulation

Theoretical physicists routinely introduce fictitious particles and fields in their calculations, in view of completing a theory or simply to make it more elegant. A striking example concerns the magnetic monopole imagined by Dirac in 1931: a point-like source of magnetic field, which is absent in classical electromagnetism. While the Dirac monopole was never observed in nature, it appears artificially in various physical settings, in particular, in the solid state.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

How giant viruses mature: New evidence from the medusavirus provides insight

Giant viruses represent a unique group of viruses that are similar in size to small bacteria. Medusavirus—a special type of giant virus—was first isolated from a hot spring in Japan. Genetic studies showed that medusavirus was more closely related to eukaryotic cells than to other giant viruses, suggesting that it may hold the key to understanding eukaryotic evolution. Although the details of medusavirus morphology and maturation in infected cells have so far remained elusive, the researchers behind its initial discovery now have some answers.
SCIENCE
State
Illinois State
Phys.org

A versatile hydrogel network-repairing strategy

Hydrogen bond engineering can convey stretchability, toughness and self-healing properties to materials, although enhancement effects of conventional hydrogen bonds is limiting due to their weak interaction strength. For instance, organisms can withstand extreme conditions due to strong hydrogen bond-based interactions induced by trehalose. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Zilong Han and a team of scientists in smart devices and engineering mechanics at the Zhejiang University in China, described a trehalose network repairing method. They achieved this based on covalent-like hydrogen bonding interactions to improve mechanical properties of hydrogels, to simultaneously allow them to tolerate extreme conditions while maintaining synthetic simplicity useful for a variety of applications. The trehalose-modified hydrogels offered multiple mechanical properties, including strength, stretchability and fracture toughness under a range of temperatures. After dehydration, the team noted the maintenance of hyperelasticity and retained the functionality of modified materials compared to unmodified materials. The method is a versatile process to synthesize well tolerant and highly stretchable tough hydrogels for broad applications.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

'Bubble-through' nuclear engine might be a future NASA workhorse

A cutting-edge nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) rocket engine using what's called centrifugal liquid fuel bubble-through could one day be a ticket for NASA to go directly into deep space. Under an NTP research contract for the Space Nuclear Propulsion Project Office at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), The University...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Behavior of Hybrid Matter–Antimatter Atoms in Superfluid Helium Surprises Physicists at CERN

The result may open doors to several lines of research in particle physics and beyond. A hybrid matter–antimatter helium atom containing an antiproton, the proton’s antimatter equivalent, in place of an electron has an unexpected response to laser light when immersed in superfluid helium, reports the ASACUSA collaboration at CERN. The result, described in a paper published on March 16, 2022, in the journal Nature, may open doors to several lines of research.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Treating cancer with light-sensitive nanoscale biomaterials

Treating cancer and other diseases with laser light is not currently considered routine in the clinical setting, but new approaches using nanoparticles show some promise in improving existing techniques. One technique, known as photothermal therapy (PTT), converts laser light into heat that can target and kill tumor cells. Another technique,...
CANCER
Phys.org

New microscopic imaging method allows capture of high resolution and tridimensional images

Imaging technologies are key to modern medicine and diagnosis at an early stage, potentially improving patient outcomes. Microscopic imaging allows researchers and professionals to look directly into cells, making it possible to visualize structures and processes that were once invisible. However, an important limitation of current technology is that microscopic imaging in high-resolution is limited to bidimensional (2D) images obtained in microscope slides, while tissue structures are tridimensional (3D). For decades, scientists have been looking for a way to address this challenge and obtain 3D microscopic images.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New study refutes theory on transfer of light energy

A new study in The Journal of Organic Chemistry refutes a theory on the transfer of light energy. When light meets matter—say, sunlight striking the surface of the Earth—it is mostly absorbed and quickly converted into heat. In some cases, however, the light energy is also passed between molecular structures, when a pigment excited by the light transfers the energy to another pigment. An example of this process is photosynthesis.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Developing a new layered material for future electronics

A new RMIT-led study stacks two different types of 2D materials together to create a hybrid material providing enhanced properties. This hybrid material possesses valuable properties towards use in future memory and electronic devices such as TVs, computers and phones. Most significantly, the electronic properties of the new stacked structure can be controlled without the need for external strain, opening the way for use in future low-energy transistors.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

A new tool against cancer: Laser and nanoscale materials

Artist's depiction of gold nanoparticles being used to treat cancerous cells with laser Meletios Verras/ iStock. A team of multinational researchers has proposed that lasers combined with nanotechnology could be used to treat cancers in the near future, a press release said. A wide range of new technologies are being...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Highly efficient and selective electrocatalytic hydrogen peroxide production on Co-O-C active centers on graphene oxide

Electrochemical oxygen reduction provides an eco-friendly synthetic route to hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), a widely used green chemical. However, the kinetically sluggish and low-selectivity oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) is a key challenge to electrochemical production of H2O2 for practical applications. Herein, we demonstrate that single cobalt atoms anchored on oxygen functionalized graphene oxide form Co-O-C@GO active centres (abbreviated as Co1@GO for simplicity) that act as an efficient and durable electrocatalyst for H2O2 production. This Co1@GO electrocatalyst shows excellent electrochemical performance in O2-saturated 0.1"‰M KOH, exhibiting high reactivity with an onset potential of 0.91"‰V and H2O2 production of 1.0"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 while affording high selectivity of 81.4% for H2O2. Our combined experimental observations and theoretical calculations indicate that the high reactivity and selectivity of Co1@GO for H2O2 electrogeneration arises from a synergistic effect between the O-bonded single Co atoms and adjacent oxygen functional groups (C-O bonds) of the GO present in the Co-O-C active centres.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Tools reveal patterns of Neandertal extinction in the Iberian Peninsula

Neandertal populations in the Iberian Peninsula were experiencing local extinction and replacement even before Homo sapiens arrived, according to a study published March 30, 2022 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Joseba Rios-Garaizar of the Archaeological Museum of Bilbao, Spain and colleagues. Neandertals disappeared around 40,000 years ago, but...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Research group proves quantum complexity grows linearly for an exponentially long time

Physicists know about the huge chasm between quantum physics and the theory of gravity. However, in recent decades, theoretical physics has provided some plausible conjecture to bridge this gap and to describe the behavior of complex quantum many-body systems, for example black holes and wormholes in the universe. Now, a theory group at Freie Universität Berlin and Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB), together with Harvard University, U.S., has proven a mathematical conjecture about the behavior of complexity in such systems, increasing the viability of this bridge. The work is published in Nature Physics.
PHYSICS
technologynetworks.com

New Method Simplifies Lung Organoid Generation

Laboratory studies of lung tissue usually require the removal of large amounts of human or animal tissue. Now scientists from the University of Freiburg’s Faculty of Medicine have succeeded in collaboration with American researchers in generating tiny quantities of lung tissue, so-called organoids, from just a few body cells in the lab. The tissue forms a three-dimensional structure as it develops, complete with the tiny hairs on the surface typical of lung tissue. These organoids can play an important part in future research on lung diseases, drug development, or personalized medicine. The researchers published their method in the online version of the American Journal of Physiology.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How cells control their borders

Bacteria, fungi, and yeast are very good at excreting useful substances such as weak acids. One way in which they do this is through passive diffusion of molecules across the cell membrane. At the same time, cells need to prevent leakage of numerous small molecules. Yeast cells, for instance, can live in hostile environments thanks to a very robust and relatively impermeable membrane system. Biochemists at the University of Groningen have studied how the composition of the membrane affects passive diffusion and the robustness of the cell membrane. Their results, which were published in Nature Communications on March 25, could help the biotech industry to optimize microbial production of useful molecules and help in drug design.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

Surprising Secret Revealed by New Technology: Respiration in Tetrahymena Is Different Than in Other Organisms

Tetrahymena, a tiny single celled-organism, turns out to be hiding a surprising secret: it’s doing respiration – using oxygen to generate cellular energy – differently from other organisms such as plants, animals, or yeasts. The discovery, published today (March 31, 2022) in the journal Science, highlights the power of new techniques in structural biology and reveals gaps in our knowledge of a major branch of the tree of life.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study shows how superconductivity can be switched on and off in superconductors

Superconductors are materials that can enter a state of no electrical resistance, through which magnetic fields cannot penetrate. Due to their interesting properties, many material scientists and engineers have been exploring the potential of these materials for a wide range of electronics applications. A key advantage of superconductors is that...
SCIENCE

