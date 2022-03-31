Public funeral services held for PA trooper killed on duty

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Public funeral services for Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Martin F. Mack III were held beginning at 11 a.m. on March 31.

Mack and Trooper Branden T. Sisca were killed while on duty on March 21. They were struck by a vehicle on I-95 in Philadelphia.

Pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, also was killed.

Several passing motorists had called 911 after observing the pedestrian, identified as Oliveras, walking in the southbound lanes of travel on I-95.

Troopers Mack and Sisca, of Troop K, Philadelphia, located him and were in the process of securing him in their patrol vehicle when they were struck and killed just before 1 a.m. on March 21.

Trooper Sisca’s public viewing will be held noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on April 1, and his public funeral will begin at noon on April 2.

