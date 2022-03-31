ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

1 dead, 2 injured after Navy plane crashes in water off Virginia’s Eastern Shore

By Sarah Fearing, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNB3Z_0evM6Wt700

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. ( WAVY ) – A U.S. Navy aircraft with three people aboard crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday evening, killing one, authorities said.

Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, said the plane was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down around 7:30 p.m.

Two injured people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and one was found dead in the aircraft, U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye, Myers said.

The plane, an advanced tactical airborne early warning aircraft, is based out of Naval Station Norfolk and assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron.

Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs said the two crewmembers have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

FDA panel narrowly sides against experimental ALS drug

The name of the deceased crew member will be released once next of kin is notified.

The Navy said the incident is under investigation.

Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic region confirmed with WAVY that crews responded to a downed aircraft in the water near Wildcat Marsh.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from a station in Elizabeth City and a boat from Chincoteague.

WAVY’s sister station WRIC in Richmond said the Coast Guard told them two people were accounted for with broken legs. The third person was last seen strapped in for flight and went down with the plane, which was partially submerged.

T he Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

YourErie
YourErie

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
NBC Washington

One Dead, Several Injured After Beltway Crash: Police

A 46-year-old man died and several others were injured, including a pedestrian, in a crash early Sunday on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said. Fredys Castillo Rivas, of Upper Marlboro, died, police said. State police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the Inner Loop at...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Command And Control#U S Coast Guard#Naval Air Force Atlantic#Traffic Accident#U S Navy#The U S Coast Guard#Control Squadron#Fda#Coast Guard Mid Atlantic#The Coast Guard#Wavy
The Independent

Three dead in five-crash pile up on Florida’s I-95 caused by ‘prescribed burn’ smoke

At least three people have died in a series of pile-ups along the I-95 corridor in Florida in zero visibility conditions early Thursday morning.Authorities said smoke from a “prescribed burn off” combined with fog to create a near blackout for motorists along the busy interstate in Volusia County.Follow live updates on the I-95 pile up Both north and southbound lanes saw multiple crashes at around 1.30am, Florida Highway Patrol Lt Kim Montes said. “What we now know happened is there was almost zero visibility in the area based on smoke and fog that had mixed together and visibility dropped to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
Turnto10.com

Dredging underway to free 1000-foot grounded cargo ship in Chesapeake Bay

PASADENA, Md. (7News) – On Monday, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard began dredging work to free a cargo ship that's stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a week now. USCG was notified around 9 p.m. last Sunday that a Hong Kong-flagged general container ship was leaving...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
cruisehive.com

Tornado Nearly Hits Cruise Ship in New Orleans

As severe storms swept through southern Louisiana late on March 22, the cruise ship Seven Seas Mariner from Regent Seven Seas Cruises was nearly hit by a tornado that crossed the Mississippi River while the ship was moving down the waterway. The line of storms caused significant damage in the region, including multiple injuries and at least one death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two injured after small plane crashes into Georgia woods

Two people are injured but alive after their plane crashed into a wooded area in Georgia.Authorities say the small, single-engine aircraft went down near Barrow County Airport at about 10.50am on Friday. “Just before 11:00 AM this morning our Communication Officers received 911 calls reporting a small plane that had crashed near the airport,” Captain Scott Dakin of the Barrow County Emergency Services Department told The Independent. “Upon arrival, firefighters found a small two seater plane on the ground in the woods off Giles Road. Two people self-extricated from the plane. Both suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals.”When...
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy