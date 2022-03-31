ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

3 injuries reported in Mississippi due to severe weather on March 30

By Kaitlin Howell
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnncB_0evM6RTU00

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said three injuries have been reported due to the severe weather on Wednesday, March 30.

Two injuries were reported in Noxubee County, and one injury was reported in Holmes County.

Time-lapse: Possible tornado moves through Jackson

MEMA officials said there are reports of damaged homes, trees down and power outages. The agency is working with counties to assess the damage.

The following counties are reporting some type of damage to homes:

  • Bolivar
  • Calhoun
  • Forrest
  • Greene
  • Hinds
  • Holmes
  • Humphreys
  • Jackson
  • Lafayette
  • Lawrence
  • Leake
  • Leflore
  • Oktibbeha
  • Panola
  • Smith
  • Tallahatchie
  • Warren
  • Washington
  • Wayne
  • Yalobusha
  • Yazoo
PHOTOS: Possible tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi

Neighbors who’ve sustained damage to are encouraged to do the following after a severe weather event:

  • File an insurance claim
  • Take photos of the damage to the home
  • Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool
  • For information on resources, contact the county EMA or call the MEMA call center: 1-800-445-6362.
