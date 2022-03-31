ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Section 9 high school scores for March 31

By Ken McMillan and Melissa Kramer, Times Herald-Record
 2 days ago

Baseball

Warwick 21, Monticello 1 (5 innings)

Warwick (2-0): (WP) Reno Spagnoli 3 ip, ER, 7 K; Mike Molinelli 2 R, 2 2B, 5 RBI; Ryan McLaughlin 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB, Andrew Reda 3 R, SB

Pine Bush at Goshen, ppd.

Valley Central at Port Jervis, ppd.

Washingtonville at Monroe-Woodbury, ppd.

Fallsburg at Ellenville, ppd.

Highland at Poughkeepsie, 4:15 p.m.

Middletown at Minisink Valley, ppd. to Saturday, 1 p.m.

Softball

Warwick 20, Monticello 2

Warwick: (WP) Olivia Martino 5 ip, 4 H, 2 R, 12 K; Brielle Rosario  2 1B, 2B, RBI; Annie Lincoln 2 1B, 4 RBI; Melina Garby 2 1B, 2 RBI; Grace Hennessy 1B, 2B, 2 RBI

Monticello: E. Brawley RBI, 2B

Valley Central 7, Port Jervis 1

Valley Central: (WP) Bella Mayo 5 H, 11 K; Audrey Conklin 2 H, 2 RBI; Lauren Serrao 3 H, 2 R, RBI

Port Jervis:: Bailey Hammock 2 H

Washingtonville at Monroe-Woodbury, ppd.

Goshen vs. Pine Bush, ppd.

Tri-Valley vs. Ellenville, ppd.

Cornwall vs. Kingston, at Chambers Elementary, 4:30 p.m.

Rhinebeck vs. Seward, ppd.

Minisink Valley at Middletown, ppd.

O’Neill at Highland, ppd. to Tuesday, April 5

Boys track and field

Washingtonville 119, Minisink Valley 22

4x800-meter relay: Washingtonville (Howe, Deneau, Burroughs, Efinger); 110 hurdles: Elijah Mallard (W) 15.16; 100: 1.  Elijah Mallard (W) 10.09; 1,600: 1. Derek Leiter (W) 5.00

4x100 relay: Washingtonville (Chait, Bradshaw, Napolitano, Mallard) 45.61; 400: Dion Burroughs (W) 53.5; 400 hurdles: Joe Natpolitano (W) 1.00; 800: Peter Efinger (W) 2.02; 200: Elijah Mallard (W) 22.85

4x400 relay: Washingtonville (Efinger, Brownlee, Isabell, Gerdin) 3:56;

Shot put: 1. Steven Tripodianos (W) 35-0; Discus: Jack Kerwan (W) 105-7; Pole vault: Forfeit (W); Long jump: Jaiden Bradshaw (W) 17-3; Triple jump: Jaylen Brownlee (W) 35-10; High jump: Dion Burroughs (W) 5-10

Girls track and field

Washingtonville 79, Minisink Valley 61

4x800-meter relay: Washingtonville (Scopteuolo, Rivera, Decarvalho, Hagan) no time; 100 hurdles: 1. Miranda Frisbee (W) 18.64; 100: Kessler Hirsch (MV) 12.27; 1,500: Anne Hagan 5:20

4x100 relay: Minisink Valley (Hirsch, Terpak, Jones, Burgher) 50.81; 400: Rihanna Burger (MV) 1:06.4; 400 hurdles: Amber Chaing (W) 1:16; 800: Leah Scopteuolo (W) 2:58; 200: Kessler Hirsch (MV) 26.75; 3,000; Sarah Zahaykevich (MV) 11:27

4x400 relay: Minisink Valley (Jennings, Winner, Kassel, Burger) no time

Shot put: Jade Sampson (W) 35-3; Discus: Emily Schneider 75-7; Pole vault: Forfeit (W); Long jump: Kessler Hirsch (MV) 14-11.5; Triple jump: Madison Mobray (W) 31-10.5; High jump: Ella Michelitch (MV) 4-8

Monroe-Woodbury at Middletown, ppd.

Sullivan West at Tri-Valley, ppd.

Pine Bush at Newburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

New Paltz at Rondout Valley, ppd.

Girls lacrosse

Goshen 10, Monroe-Woodbury 4

Goshen goals: Grace Gardner 5; Alexa Kriney 3; Camryn Walsh; Megan Salte

Goshen assists: Kriney 3; Gardner; Annie Malkan; Allison O'Donnell; Walsh

Monroe-Woodbury goals: Colleen Gilligan 3; Diane Lang 1

Monroe-Woodbury assists: None

Saves: G - Carly Larsen 14; MW - Ayaan Ahmed- 7 saves

Records: Goshen 2-0; Monroe-Woodbury 0-2

Valley Central 17, Saugerties 8

Valley Central goals: Melanie Grismer 5; Rebecca Sibley 4; Kiera McPhillips 3; Brianna McPhillips 2; Lorena Rivera 2; Gabriella Morelli

Valley Central assists: Mackenzie Delmonico; Gabriella Morelli; Kiera McPhillips; Lorena Rivera;

Saugerties goals: Heidi Mulford 3; Ginger Defino 2; Lia MacDougall 2; Addison Costello

Saugerties assists: None reported

Saves: VC - Madison Roszkowski 6; S - Brynn Fisher 10

Records: Valley Central 2-0

Cornwall at O’Neill, 4 p.m.

Pine Bush at New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Kingston at Saugerties, ppd.

Warwick at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Minisink Valley at Tappan Zee, 5 p.m.

Upcoming schedules

Friday, April 1

Baseball

Liberty at Ellenville, 4:15 p.m.

Port Jervis at Wallkill, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Fallsburg vs. Ellenville, at Berme Road field, 4:15 p.m.

Highland at Poughkeepsie, 4:15 p.m.

Spackenkill at Wallkill, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Monroe-Woodbury at Wallkill, 4 p.m.

Middletown at Goshen, 4 p.m.

Washingtonville at Roosevelt, 4:30 p.m.

Valley Central at Red Hook, 4:30 p.m.

Warwick at O’Neill, 4:30 p.m.

Newburgh at Highland, 6 p.m.

Minisink Valley at Rondout Valley, 6 p.m.

New Paltz vs. Kingston, at Dietz Stadium, 6 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Burke Catholic at Newburgh, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis

Kingston at Cornwall, 4 p.m.

Warwick at Goshen, 4 p.m.

Newburgh at Valley Central, 4 p.m.

Monroe-Woodbury vs. Washingtonville, at  Middle School, 4 p.m.

Spackenkill at Ellenville, 4:15 p.m.

Roosevelt at Marlboro, 4:15 p.m.

Pine Plains at Red Hook, 4:15 p.m.

Rhinebeck at Rondout Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Wallkill at Saugerties, 4:15 p.m.

Onteora vs. Highland, at Tony Williams Park, 4:15 p.m.

Carmel at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Middletown at Minisink Valley, 4:30 p.m.

