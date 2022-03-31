Section 9 high school scores for March 31
Baseball
Warwick 21, Monticello 1 (5 innings)
Warwick (2-0): (WP) Reno Spagnoli 3 ip, ER, 7 K; Mike Molinelli 2 R, 2 2B, 5 RBI; Ryan McLaughlin 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB, Andrew Reda 3 R, SB
Pine Bush at Goshen, ppd.
Valley Central at Port Jervis, ppd.
Washingtonville at Monroe-Woodbury, ppd.
Fallsburg at Ellenville, ppd.
Highland at Poughkeepsie, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at Minisink Valley, ppd. to Saturday, 1 p.m.
Softball
Warwick 20, Monticello 2
Warwick: (WP) Olivia Martino 5 ip, 4 H, 2 R, 12 K; Brielle Rosario 2 1B, 2B, RBI; Annie Lincoln 2 1B, 4 RBI; Melina Garby 2 1B, 2 RBI; Grace Hennessy 1B, 2B, 2 RBI
Monticello: E. Brawley RBI, 2B
Valley Central 7, Port Jervis 1
Valley Central: (WP) Bella Mayo 5 H, 11 K; Audrey Conklin 2 H, 2 RBI; Lauren Serrao 3 H, 2 R, RBI
Port Jervis:: Bailey Hammock 2 H
Washingtonville at Monroe-Woodbury, ppd.
Goshen vs. Pine Bush, ppd.
Tri-Valley vs. Ellenville, ppd.
Cornwall vs. Kingston, at Chambers Elementary, 4:30 p.m.
Rhinebeck vs. Seward, ppd.
Minisink Valley at Middletown, ppd.
O’Neill at Highland, ppd. to Tuesday, April 5
Boys track and field
Washingtonville 119, Minisink Valley 22
4x800-meter relay: Washingtonville (Howe, Deneau, Burroughs, Efinger); 110 hurdles: Elijah Mallard (W) 15.16; 100: 1. Elijah Mallard (W) 10.09; 1,600: 1. Derek Leiter (W) 5.00
4x100 relay: Washingtonville (Chait, Bradshaw, Napolitano, Mallard) 45.61; 400: Dion Burroughs (W) 53.5; 400 hurdles: Joe Natpolitano (W) 1.00; 800: Peter Efinger (W) 2.02; 200: Elijah Mallard (W) 22.85
4x400 relay: Washingtonville (Efinger, Brownlee, Isabell, Gerdin) 3:56;
Shot put: 1. Steven Tripodianos (W) 35-0; Discus: Jack Kerwan (W) 105-7; Pole vault: Forfeit (W); Long jump: Jaiden Bradshaw (W) 17-3; Triple jump: Jaylen Brownlee (W) 35-10; High jump: Dion Burroughs (W) 5-10
Girls track and field
Washingtonville 79, Minisink Valley 61
4x800-meter relay: Washingtonville (Scopteuolo, Rivera, Decarvalho, Hagan) no time; 100 hurdles: 1. Miranda Frisbee (W) 18.64; 100: Kessler Hirsch (MV) 12.27; 1,500: Anne Hagan 5:20
4x100 relay: Minisink Valley (Hirsch, Terpak, Jones, Burgher) 50.81; 400: Rihanna Burger (MV) 1:06.4; 400 hurdles: Amber Chaing (W) 1:16; 800: Leah Scopteuolo (W) 2:58; 200: Kessler Hirsch (MV) 26.75; 3,000; Sarah Zahaykevich (MV) 11:27
4x400 relay: Minisink Valley (Jennings, Winner, Kassel, Burger) no time
Shot put: Jade Sampson (W) 35-3; Discus: Emily Schneider 75-7; Pole vault: Forfeit (W); Long jump: Kessler Hirsch (MV) 14-11.5; Triple jump: Madison Mobray (W) 31-10.5; High jump: Ella Michelitch (MV) 4-8
Monroe-Woodbury at Middletown, ppd.
Sullivan West at Tri-Valley, ppd.
Pine Bush at Newburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
New Paltz at Rondout Valley, ppd.
Girls lacrosse
Goshen 10, Monroe-Woodbury 4
Goshen goals: Grace Gardner 5; Alexa Kriney 3; Camryn Walsh; Megan Salte
Goshen assists: Kriney 3; Gardner; Annie Malkan; Allison O'Donnell; Walsh
Monroe-Woodbury goals: Colleen Gilligan 3; Diane Lang 1
Monroe-Woodbury assists: None
Saves: G - Carly Larsen 14; MW - Ayaan Ahmed- 7 saves
Records: Goshen 2-0; Monroe-Woodbury 0-2
Valley Central 17, Saugerties 8
Valley Central goals: Melanie Grismer 5; Rebecca Sibley 4; Kiera McPhillips 3; Brianna McPhillips 2; Lorena Rivera 2; Gabriella Morelli
Valley Central assists: Mackenzie Delmonico; Gabriella Morelli; Kiera McPhillips; Lorena Rivera;
Saugerties goals: Heidi Mulford 3; Ginger Defino 2; Lia MacDougall 2; Addison Costello
Saugerties assists: None reported
Saves: VC - Madison Roszkowski 6; S - Brynn Fisher 10
Records: Valley Central 2-0
Cornwall at O’Neill, 4 p.m.
Pine Bush at New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Kingston at Saugerties, ppd.
Warwick at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.
Minisink Valley at Tappan Zee, 5 p.m.
Upcoming schedules
Friday, April 1
Baseball
Liberty at Ellenville, 4:15 p.m.
Port Jervis at Wallkill, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Fallsburg vs. Ellenville, at Berme Road field, 4:15 p.m.
Highland at Poughkeepsie, 4:15 p.m.
Spackenkill at Wallkill, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Monroe-Woodbury at Wallkill, 4 p.m.
Middletown at Goshen, 4 p.m.
Washingtonville at Roosevelt, 4:30 p.m.
Valley Central at Red Hook, 4:30 p.m.
Warwick at O’Neill, 4:30 p.m.
Newburgh at Highland, 6 p.m.
Minisink Valley at Rondout Valley, 6 p.m.
New Paltz vs. Kingston, at Dietz Stadium, 6 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Burke Catholic at Newburgh, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis
Kingston at Cornwall, 4 p.m.
Warwick at Goshen, 4 p.m.
Newburgh at Valley Central, 4 p.m.
Monroe-Woodbury vs. Washingtonville, at Middle School, 4 p.m.
Spackenkill at Ellenville, 4:15 p.m.
Roosevelt at Marlboro, 4:15 p.m.
Pine Plains at Red Hook, 4:15 p.m.
Rhinebeck at Rondout Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Wallkill at Saugerties, 4:15 p.m.
Onteora vs. Highland, at Tony Williams Park, 4:15 p.m.
Carmel at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.
Middletown at Minisink Valley, 4:30 p.m.
