Chesterland, OH

Northeast Ohio Easter tradition Eggshelland moves to Chesterland

By Jen Steer
 2 days ago

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW)– The beloved Northeast Ohio Easter tradition Eggshelland is back this year and moving to a new location.

It’s the 63rd year for the display, which features thousands of hand-painted egg shells.

Starting Friday, visitors can see Eggshelland indoors at Eddy Fruit Farm in Chesterland. It’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please enter off of Wilson Mills Road. It’s free to visit.

Ron Manolio created Eggshelland in the front yard of his home in Lyndhurst in 1957. He passed away in 2012, but the Euclid Beach Boys took on the project.

IN THIS ARTICLE
