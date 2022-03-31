Call Me Kat - Episode 2.16 - Call Me What The Kat Dragged In - Press Release

ELIZABETH’S NEW ACCREDITATION TO TEACH ANGELA IS QUESTIONED IN ‘WHEN CALLS THE HEART’ APRIL 3, ON HALLMARK CHANNEL. STUDIO CITY – March 4, 2022 – A visit from the school inspector on “When Calls the Heart” causes problems for Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) in episode five, “Journey into the Light,” premiering Sunday, April 3 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Erin Krakow (“It Was Always You”), Pascale Hutton (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Jack Wagner (“Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6”), Kavan Smith (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Chris McNally (“Snowkissed”), Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”), Andrea Brooks (“Supergirl”), Martin Cummins (“Riverdale”), Kayla Wallace (“Snowed in for Christmas”), Loretta Walsh (“A Picture Perfect Wedding”), Viv Leacock (“Lost in Space”), Amanda Wong (“Raise a Glass to Love”), Johannah Newmarch (“The Curse of Willow Song”), Natasha Burnett (“Love at First Bark”), Ben Rosenbaum (“It Was Always You”), Hrothgar Mathews (“Motherland: Fort Salem”) star.
