ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Call Me Kat - Episode 2.16 - Call Me What The Kat Dragged In - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Kat deals with the blowback from her big relationship change, she leans on Nick (guest star Andy Favreau) to help her bounce back....

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Grey's Anatomy - Episode 18.13 - Put The Squeeze On Me - Press Release

Grey’s Anatomy: Put the Squeeze on Me (3/24) “Put the Squeeze on Me” – While Richard ponders his surgical abilities, Jo is charmed by her patient’s brother. Elsewhere, Megan makes sure Teddy and Owen talk out their differences, and a pet python causes an uproar when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, MARCH 24 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

When Calls the Heart - Episode 9.05 - Journey into the Light - Promotional Photos + Press Release

ELIZABETH’S NEW ACCREDITATION TO TEACH ANGELA IS QUESTIONED IN ‘WHEN CALLS THE HEART’ APRIL 3, ON HALLMARK CHANNEL. STUDIO CITY – March 4, 2022 – A visit from the school inspector on “When Calls the Heart” causes problems for Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) in episode five, “Journey into the Light,” premiering Sunday, April 3 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Erin Krakow (“It Was Always You”), Pascale Hutton (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Jack Wagner (“Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6”), Kavan Smith (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Chris McNally (“Snowkissed”), Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”), Andrea Brooks (“Supergirl”), Martin Cummins (“Riverdale”), Kayla Wallace (“Snowed in for Christmas”), Loretta Walsh (“A Picture Perfect Wedding”), Viv Leacock (“Lost in Space”), Amanda Wong (“Raise a Glass to Love”), Johannah Newmarch (“The Curse of Willow Song”), Natasha Burnett (“Love at First Bark”), Ben Rosenbaum (“It Was Always You”), Hrothgar Mathews (“Motherland: Fort Salem”) star.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.19 - A God-Fearin' Baptist And A Hot Trophy Husband - Press Release

“A God-Fearin’ Baptist and a Hot Trophy Husband” – George and Mary insist on meeting the new woman in Georgie’s life. Also, Sheldon and Missy have suspicions about what’s going on with their family, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 21 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Better Call Saul - Episode 6.01 - 6.02 - Press Releases

Episode 601: “Wine and Roses” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Episode 602: “Carrot and Stick” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Guest
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Cheyenne Jackson
Person
Leslie Jordan
Person
Nick
Person
Swoosie Kurtz
Person
Kyla Pratt
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Sydney Mikayla Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

March 17 marked Sydney Mikayla’s last episode as Trina on GENERAL HOSPITAL and after it aired, the young actress took to Instagram to say a heartfelt goodbye to the soap and express her gratitude to everyone in the cast and crew. In addition to a quick video of the crew applauding her after she wrapped her final scene on GH, Mikayla shared some photos she’d snapped over the years with her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

HBO unveils the trailer for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Jerrod Carmichael's third HBO standup special, directed by Bo Burnham, premieres April 1. Carmichael, who will host SNL for the first time on April 9 to promote the special, made his HBO standup special debut with the Spike Lee-directed Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store in 2014, followed by the Burnham-directed Jerrod Carmichael: 8 in 2017 and 2019's two-part video diary Home Videos and Sermon On The Mount.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
countryliving.com

How Many 'The Thing About Pam' Episodes Are There? Here's What to Know

The first installment of The Thing About Pam plays out like a typical Dateline episode, complete with narration from the unmistakable Keith Morrison. But, unlike Dateline, this new show is a dramatic retelling of a true crime story with actors portraying the real-life people. The series tells the "incredibly shocking,...
TV SERIES
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy