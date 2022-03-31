Corbin man sentenced to life in prison without parole

Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries. One of the suspects has...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO