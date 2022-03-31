ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

Corbin man sentenced to life in prison without parole

By Ethan Sirles
wymt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man that was recently found guilty of killing four people in 2018 was sentenced to life...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 10

Becky Lawson
1d ago

you ask my opion he should have gotten the chair them people will never what about that little baby never got a chance to see what life was all about this is so sad 😔

Reply
10
Tammy Cannon
1d ago

I knew all these people and nobody deserves to be killed like that. So sad. I say an eye for an eye. Don't waste tax money for keeping him alive.

Reply
5
Renee Norris
1d ago

Our Justice System is to lenient to these types of people . If they stopped feeding them 3 times a day , clean clothes , shoes , showers , a recreation room , special movie weeks , they might not want to commit crimes because the fear of being fried like a mosquito on a bug zapper would make them think twice about doing wrong .

Reply(4)
4
