Corbin man sentenced to life in prison without parole
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man that was recently found guilty of killing four people in 2018 was sentenced to life...www.wymt.com
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man that was recently found guilty of killing four people in 2018 was sentenced to life...www.wymt.com
you ask my opion he should have gotten the chair them people will never what about that little baby never got a chance to see what life was all about this is so sad 😔
I knew all these people and nobody deserves to be killed like that. So sad. I say an eye for an eye. Don't waste tax money for keeping him alive.
Our Justice System is to lenient to these types of people . If they stopped feeding them 3 times a day , clean clothes , shoes , showers , a recreation room , special movie weeks , they might not want to commit crimes because the fear of being fried like a mosquito on a bug zapper would make them think twice about doing wrong .
Comments / 10