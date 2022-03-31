ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

‘Uptick’ In Facebook Marketplace Thefts Reported In Morris County, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Roxbury Township Police Department Photo Credit: Roxbury Township Police via Facebook

Police are warning Facebook Marketplace users to exert “extreme caution” when listing items following an uptick in thefts from sellers on the platform.

Here’s how it works: a user “eagerly” posts a photo of their high-ticket item — a motorcycle inside a shed, for example — along with their approximate location, Roxbury Township police say in a Wednesday release.

Then, tricky thieves do some quick research and take action.

“They look at your profile, figure out what town you live in, Google you, and now they know exactly where your motorcycle is,” police said. “They come at night and break into your shed or garage and take it.”

Several instances have been reported in Roxbury and surrounding towns, according to police.

“Please use extreme caution when posting items for sale, no matter what the item is,” police said.

“There are spots designated in the front of the police department for meeting… please feel free to meet the seller in our back parking lot.”

Thefts should be reported to the local police department.

