ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Photos: Severe storms pummel South

By Associated Press
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Severe storms possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A strong cold front will move in tonight bringing the threat of large hail. The storms are expected to develop around sunset, with the severe weather threat continuing through the overnight hours. Warmest day of the week: Today will be the warmest day of the...
KTAL

Heavy rain and severe storms are on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You couldn’t script a better start to the weekend as we’ve had sunshine and highs in the 70s today, with more warm and sunny weather expected Sunday. Monday will bring a big change as severe weather and the several inches of rain will arrive early in the week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Weather Front#Power Lines#The Deep South#Extreme Weather
WAVY News 10

Blog: The Spring Season & Severe Storms

Spring is when we finally get to thaw out from the cold winter days as we welcome warmer weather cross Hampton Roads. But it’s also home to the severe weather season. As we transition from winter to spring, the earth is changing it’s position around the sun. The days get longer and we welcome more […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Showers and storms develop, severe potential

Cooler temperatures for Friday that linger into the weekend. A system moving out of the Plains will bring back widespread to our area today. Showers will be with us to begin the morning and eventually, into the afternoon with storms developing. Storms will continue into the evening hours. Best timing for storms would be 11AM-7PM. Some storms this afternoon could be on the stronger side.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Multi-vortex tornado strikes New Orleans killing at least one person as severe storm system envelops the south

At least one person was killed when a multi-vortex tornado touched down in New Orleans overnight, ripping roofs off homes, downing power lines and flipping cars. Harrowing footage showed the gigantic funnel scything across the city’s night sky on Tuesday evening, part of a “volatile” storm system that has already caused damage across the American South.The Associated Press reported one person killed and multiple people injured amid widespread tornado damage, while the city parish of St Bernard was left without electrical power. “There are houses that are missing,” New Orleans local sheriff James Pohlmann The New York Times. “One landed...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios Des Moines

Severe storms forecast in Iowa this spring

A higher risk of severe weather is forecast for much of Iowa this spring, according to predictions by AccuWeather.Between 1,350 to 1,475 tornados are predicted in the U.S. between March and May, which is as much as 18% above average, according to the report.Why it matters: The information is intended to help people better prepare so they can avoid injuries.Flashback: An EF4 tornado hit just south of DSM a few weeks ago, killing seven people and setting multiple records from the last decade.What to watch: Next month is expected to be the most active time for tornados and severe storms.
IOWA STATE
WOWK

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon

Bryan Hughes has your midday forecast update. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. Severe storms leave residents to clean up the aftermath. Man’s Blevins and Harless make All-State rosters. Severe storms wind down and temperatures drop for …. What else did the state provide Guard members?. How...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Unsettled weather expected for the work week

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need that warm coat this evening, clouds linger early and spotty showers will come to an end for now. Expect some unsettled weather through the work week. Clouds build again quickly Monday morning with a chance of a few spotty showers in the afternoon otherwise...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy