West Springfield, MA

West Springfield PD: Suspect stole from Riverdale Street business

By Nick DeGray
 1 day ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that stole from a business on Riverdale Street last week.

According to West Springfield Police, the man allegedly stole approximately $1,500 worth of electric wire from a business on Riverdale Street on Monday, March 21.

Police have shared surveillance photos of the suspect. The man has a distinctive tattoo on his left lower leg.

If you have any information on the incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your message. You can remain anonymous.

