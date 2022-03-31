Lounge overlooking downtown park remodeled, reopens

The Cattlemen’s Lounge at the Paso Robles Inn reopens

– On Wednesday evening, the Paso Robles Inn debuted its newly remodeled second-floor lounge overlooking the Downtown City Park. Dozens of locals attended a grand re-opening event for one of Paso Robles’ favorite local bars, the Cattlemen’s Lounge.

The bar reopens to the public today after being closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The inn took advantage of the time to complete a full remodel.

“The bar remained closed for the past two years due to COVID restrictions and staffing challenges,” says Noreen Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Martin Resorts. “We took that opportunity to really examine the bar space and identify where we could make improvements during the closure. We didn’t want to dismiss the personality of the space, but we did want to bring a more modern and appealing feel”

The lounge has been upgraded to serve as a welcoming gathering space for locals and visitors, steeped in history yet featuring modern comforts. The lounge’s décor features comfortable seating, hammered copper tables, and a spectacular, fully illuminated custom bar top.

In the next month, the lounge will reopen the outdoor balcony seating overlooking the downtown square. This update includes new teak floors and a custom awning that will allow year-round seating with unobstructed views of the park.

The reopening also includes a new food and drink menu. The food menu features bar bites ranging from $11-$18. The cocktail menu provides a nod to the history of the Paso Robles Inn, with titles like 1889 and The Paderewski, and is focused on classic cocktails with an emphasis on whiskeys. Local beer and wine will also be available.

Regular operating hours are Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. – 11 p.m. It’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays.