ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

UCM Theatre & Dance, UCM Music Present Musical ‘Fun Home’

By Townsquare Sedalia
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

UCM Theatre and Dance and UCM Music present the Broadway smash hit and Tony Award-Winning Musical "Fun Home." Based on the popular autobiographical graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, the musical performs at the Highlander Theater on the UCM Campus...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3

3K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

666K+

Views

Follow Awesome 92.3 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Bechdel
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
Fremont Tribune

Weeping Water to present spring musical

WEEPING WATER – Members of a royal family will take center stage next week when Weeping Water students perform their annual school musical. WWHS students will present “Once Upon a Mattress” at the school auditorium. The storyline is based on “The Princess and the Pea” and features kings, queens, princes, princesses, court jesters, wizards and minstrels.
WEEPING WATER, NE
The Guardian

Phoenix Dance Theatre review – tender and tense performances mark 40 years

In 1981, Phoenix Dance Company was a group of three men in Leeds, using their administrator’s spare room as an office. In 2022, it’s a fixture of the UK dance scene, with its own building and a 40-year legacy being celebrated in this tour. So much has changed in that time, from a black, all-male company inspired by jazz and soul and the dance they learned together at middle school, to a multicultural, international troupe of male and female dancers. There have been multiple directors and shifts in tone, and more than once the company has seemingly risen from the ashes.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucm#Fun Home#Thea#Performing#Musical Theater#Ucm Theatre Dance#The Highlander Theater
CBS Denver

‘Tootsie’ The Musical Coming To Denver’s Buell Theatre

(CBS4) – It was a hit movie starting Dustin Hoffman, and now it’s a hit musical. “Tootsie” is on stage at the Buell Theatre March 29-April 10. The show tells the story of Michael Dorsey, an actor struggling to find work until he decides to reinvent himself as an actress—and lands the role of a lifetime. (credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade) “This show is really funny and you’re going to have a wonderful time. It’s a feel-good time where we have a lot of laughs,” says cast member Ashley Alexandra. “We get to make fun of ourselves but it’s also heartwarming. There’s...
DENVER, CO
Channel 3000

Backstage with Bruno: International Festival at Overture

Michael Bruno goes backstage at the International Festival at the Overture Center. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. To learn more, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FESTIVAL
Norwalk Reflector

Youngsters explore rock painting, dancing and music

NORWALK — Children tried their hand at mandala rock painting, learned dance steps and acting techniques and got some hands-on experience with guitars and music at Saturday's Arts Explorers class through Norwalk Arts Center. Mary Pressley brought in the tools for mandala rock painting and encouraged the children to...
NORWALK, OH
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sherry Stephanie Dance & Music Co. to open in Plano

Sherry Stephanie Dance & Music Co. is slated to open this summer at 8232 Preston Road, Ste. 120, Plano. The performing arts school offers dance, music and theater classes to those with any level of experience. Private lessons at Sherry Stephanie are catered to students’ individual goals, according to the school’s website. The experienced instructors at the business teach students as young as age 3 to adults as well as music therapy. 214-422-3568. www.sherrystephanie.com.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Register Citizen

Wilton Candlelight Concerts music group to present pianist

The Wilton Candlelight Concerts music group will be presenting pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin on Sunday, March 20 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church. The group will open its 74th season with Hamelin in a program of music by famed composers Bach, Prokofiev, Scriabin and Beethoven. More information is available...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season

London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
EDUCATION
KPEL 96.5

Hopefest Music Lineup Announced

The junior class of St. Thomas More Catholic High School is hosting this year's Hopefest Music Festival. The festival will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 am to 9 pm in Moncus Park. In addition to the music festival, there will also be a 5K race that...
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Ann Wilson Shares Swaggering New Single ‘A Moment in Heaven’

Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a swaggering new solo single titled "A Moment in Heaven" off her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss. The song is anchored by a muscular, swinging groove and crunchy guitar riffs, as Wilson sings of a starry-eyed hopeful who moves to Hollywood with dreams of fame and fortune but gets quickly yanked back to reality. "'A Moment In Heaven' tells the story of a one-hit-wonder in the star-maker machinery of Hollywood: the sublime cruelty of transient fame," the singer said in a statement.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘KPOP’ Musical Featuring Korean Recording Star Luna Sets Broadway Opening

Click here to read the full article. KPOP, a new musical about the global K-pop phenomenon starring Korea’s recording superstar Luna, will arrive on Broadway this fall, producers announced today. The musical will begin previews on Thursday, October 13, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, with an opening night on Sunday, November 20, producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes said today. Luna will make her Broadway debut in KPOP. She began her musical career as a member of the popular K-pop group f(x) and has since had a substantial solo career with numerous #1 hit songs. Luna also has appeared in Korean...
MOVIES
operawire.com

Annalisa Stroppa, Javier Camarena & Alex Esposito Lead Donizetti Opera Festival’s 2022 Season

The Donizetti Opera Festival has announced its 2022 edition. The festival will present a new critical edition of “La favorite,” by Rebecca Harris Warrick from Ricordi. Music Director Riccardo Frizza will direct the operatic masterpiece. The production – newly co-produced with the Opéra National de Bordeaux – is directed by Valentina Carrasco with her team composed of Carles Berga and Peter van Praet for set designs. The production will star Annalisa Stroppa as Léonor, tenor Javier Camarena as Fernand, baritone Florian Sempey as Alphonse XI, and Evgeny Stavinsky as Barthazar.
PERFORMING ARTS
epicstream.com

f(x) Luna Confirms Broadway Debut With KPOP The Musical

F(x) Luna recently released her single, Madonna, before officially joining Broadway. f(x) Luna will finally reach Broadway through KPOP The Musical after her continuous success amid her girl group’s indefinite hiatus. While f(x) is yet to confirm its future to fans, Luna has been using all of her time...
MOVIES
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy