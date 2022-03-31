ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corporate landlords are gobbling up U.S. suburbs. These homeowners are fighting back.

By Peter Whoriskey and Kevin Schaul
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. - Her 3-bedroom 2-bath house with vinyl siding had never attracted so many admirers. Every week, the mail brought more postcard offers: Sell now! Will buy as is! Everyone in the neighborhood was getting them. To Valerie Hamilton, then president of the Potters Glen Homeowners Association, it...

