ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Alex Cora shares inside story of Red Sox' recruitment of Trevor Story

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwPle_0evM1LSZ00

When the Boston Red Sox heard another team was heavily pursuing Trevor Story, that’s when they brought in the big guns.

Story’s market was fairly robust in free agency. He reportedly was getting offers of all different lengths and salaries, plus varying options of where in the middle infield he would play. Ultimately, he went with a six-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, where he'll play second base for at least the 2022 season.

The Red Sox’s crew of recruiters included not only some of their current players, but also past stars as well.

Past stars that were on vacation when called into action, too, as manager Alex Cora said on Audacy’s “Inside the Monster” podcast.

"Some people are making a bigger deal than what it was, actually, but (Dustin Pedroia) contacted Trevor for the recruiting process," Cora said. "He was actually in Turks and Caicos on vacation and he was like ‘Dude, I’ve got stuff to do.’ And I told him ‘Man, we need a second baseman, so you’ve got to help us.’

“It was very college-like, that recruiting process," Cora later said. "There was a team that we heard were being aggressive recruiting Trevor, and Chaim (Bloom) gave me the green light. It started with Kiké (Hernandez), he was the first guy to contact him, then Xander (Bogaerts). That was the big call. Xander called him and said ‘Hey man, I need you.’ Then Chris Sale, Nate Eovaldi, then there was a text by David (Ortiz) at one point there. But Pedey -- Trevor probably saw him play a lot being a middle infielder and a guy that rakes. I think at one point (Pedroia) said ‘Well, I can’t do your job.’ I was like ‘No, just help us out bro.’”

Obviously, Pedroia and the Red Sox' effort ended up working.

While Cora didn’t name the team that was going after Story, one has to think it was the San Francisco Giants given some public recruiting efforts by Joc Pederson. The Giants already have a quality shortstop in Brandon Crawford, but that clearly wasn’t a huge deterrent in Story’s process since Bogaerts presently mans short for Boston.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Red Sox catcher preview 2022: Is this Vazquez's final year in Boston?

Christian Vazquez is entering his ninth season with the Boston Red Sox. That makes him the longest-tenured player in the organization not named Xander Bogaerts, who's entering his 10th year with the club. Whether Vazquez will hit that 10-year milestone is up in the air. He'll become an unrestricted free...
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Spring Training bullpen competition is heating up

Three arms in the mix for the final in the Red Sox bullpen. We know how some of the Boston Red Sox bullpen will be aligned to start the season next week. Matt Barnes, Garrett Whitlock, and Jake Diekman are all vying for the closer role. Middle relief pitchers include Ryan Braiser, Matt Strahm, Hirokazu Sawamura, Darwinzon Hernandez, Austin Davis, and Eduard Bazardo. It seems like there are one or two open spots left in the Sox bullpen up for grabs depending on how Manager Alex Cora sees his roster taking shape and three candidates are in the mix for them. They include Kutter Crawford, Hansel Robles, and Derek Holland.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Dustin Pedroia
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Joc Pederson
NESN

Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Gilberto Jimenez Keep His Bat Going?

Before the start of the 2022 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Gilberto Jimenez. There has been a lot of talk about the players...
MLB
NBC Sports

Tomase: Are Red Sox actually wise to delay Rafael Devers' extension?

The Red Sox have dragged their feet on Rafael Devers for years. As recently as the start of spring training, he said the sides still hadn't spoken about a contract extension. "WHAT ARE THEY WAITING FOR?!?!?" we quite reasonably screamed. But what if the team's hesitation isn't born of negligence,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Red Sox#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Turks
92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox Beat Twins 4-3 [VIDEO]

With Opening Day a week away on Thursday, April 7th, the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Thursday afternoon, March 31st. Rafael Devers smacked his team-leading 5th homer of the Spring, a solo homer in the 1st inning. Bobby Dalbec had a double, and hit his 3rd...
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy