ROUNDUP: Tigers hit four home runs, rout Warriors

Edwardsville's Avery Hamilton had three hits and a home run and fired a one-hitter in five innings in the win over Granite City on Tuesday. (Matt Kamp)

The Edwardsville Tigers had 14 hits, including four home runs, in a 15-0, five-inning win over Granite City on Tuesday in Granite City.

EHS softball is now 3-1. Granite City is 0-4.

The Tigers are averaging 12 runs in their last three games.

Avery Hamilton was 3 for 4 with a solo home run at the plate and fired a one-hitter in the circle with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Ryleigh Owens went 2 for 5 with a double and four RBIs, while Tatum VanRyswyk was 2 for 3 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a home run and Zoie Boyd, Lexie Griffin, Sydney Lawrence and Brooke Tolle each drove in two runs. Griffin and Lawrence each homered.

Edwardsville finished with six stolen bases, included two by Boyd, and six walks, including three by Charlotte Hayes and two by Emily Wolff.

The Tigers will travel to Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Bethalto.

Edwardsville at Collinsville, ppd. -- The Edwardsville-Collinsville game on Thursday was postponed due to the rain. The game will now be played on April 22.

Carlinville 10, Metro-East Lutheran 1 – A four-run second inning and three-run fourth inning powered the Carlinville Cavaliers to a 10-1 win over Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday in Edwardsville.

MELHS is now 1-4. Carlinville is 3-1.

Emma Lorenz and Kate Jose each had a hit for the Knights. Jose scored the team’s lone run.

Sarah Huber allowed three earned run and seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.

For Carlinville, which finished with 14 hits, Catie Sims was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Addison Ruyle and Olivia Kunz each drove in two runs. Morgan Broaddus and I Tiburzi each had two hits.

Sims earned the win in the circle, going five innings and allowing one hit with 10 strikeouts and six walks. Kendall Maddox allowed one run in two innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

TENNIS

Edwardsville at Alton, ppd. – The Edwardsville-Alton tennis match on Wednesday was postponed for the second time due to the weather.

Originally scheduled to be played on March 22, the match is now scheduled for April 12.

The Tigers will host the Spring Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the EHS Tennis Center. Edwardsville is scheduled to face Maine South at 3 p.m. Friday in the opener. The tournament will continue at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals and finals.

TRACK AND FIELD

Father McGivney at Highland -- Competing at Highland against multiple teams, the Father McGivney track and field team enjoyed a successful day with four first-place finishes on the girls side.

Kaitlyn Hatley, Alyssa Terhaar, Jane Cummins and Elena Rybak took first place in the 800-meter relay, while Rybak was first in the 400-meter dash, Cummins was first in the 1,600-meter run and Mia Range was first in the high jump.

Hatley took second in the 800-meter run.

Lilly Gilbertson, Caroline Rakers, Terhaar and Rybak took second in the 400-meter relay.

Jack Huber had the top finish on the boys side. He took third in the 400-meter dash.

Team scores were not available.

Edwardsville at O'Fallon Relays, ppd. -- The Edwardsville boys track and field team was scheduled to compete in the O'Fallon Relays on Thursday but the event was postponed due to the weather. A make-up date hasn't been announced.

BASEBALL

Father McGivney 12, Vandalia 0 – The Father McGivney Griffins earned their third straight win with a 12-0, five-inning victory over Vandalia on Tuesday in Glen Carbon.

FMCHS is now 4-3. Vandalia is 0-2.

The Griffins, who are averaging 11 runs during their win streak, banged out 10 hits and scored in each of the first four innings. They scored three runs in each of the first two before breaking it open with five in the third.

Daniel Gierer was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Jackson Rodgers was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Jacob McKee was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Gerold Myatt and Gabe Smith each had a hit and RBI.

Jackson Rodgers fired a one-hitter with eight strikeouts. He picked up his program-record 100 th career strikeout in the second inning. It was Rodgers’ first win of the season after he went 9-0 last season.

Marquette 14, Metro-East Lutheran 4 – The Metro-East Lutheran Knights dropped their four straight with a 14-4 loss to Marquette Catholic on Tuesday in Alton.

Marquette is now 6-4, including 2-0 in the Gateway Metro Conference. MELHS is 1-4, including 0-1 in the GMC.

Metro-East Lutheran is allowing an averaging of 13 runs over its last four games.

Marquette scored in each of the five innings, including a five-run fifth to hit the 10-run mercy rule.

The Knights led 4-0 after a four-run first inning that included RBI hits from Tommy Hackethal, Owen Halusan and Cole Renken, but the Explorers tied it with two runs in each of the first two innings before taking the lead for good with a two-run third.

Halusan led MELHS with two hits and an RBI, while Nathan Butler, Hackethal, Logan Johnson and Collin Jose each had a hit.

Marquette’s Hayden Garner went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Myles Paniagua was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Will Fahnestock, Logan Sternickle and Scott Vickrey each had a hit and RBI.

Garner pitched two innings and allowed five hits and four earned runs with four strikeouts and four walks.

Colten Roswell earned the win in relief with three scoreless innings of work. He struck out five and allowed one hit.

The two teams will meet again at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Edwardsville.

Father McGivney vs. Carlinville, ppd. – The Father McGivney-Carlinville baseball game on Wednesday was postponed due to the rain. The game will now be played on Friday in Carlinville.

Father McGivney vs. Alton, ppd. -- The Father McGivney-Alton baseball game on Thursday was postponed due to the rain. A make-up date hasn't been announced.

SOCCER

Father McGivney 3, Roxana 0 – Ameilia Beltramea, Devin Ellis and Sophia Mineman each scored a goal to lift Father McGivney to a 3-0 win over Roxana on Tuesday in Glen Carbon.

FMCHS is 4-4. Roxana is 5-4-1.

Beltramea now leads the Griffins with five goals on the season. It was the third goal for Ellis and first for Mineman.

Karpenter Farmer made eight saves to earn the win in goal for Father McGivney.

Kaylyn Davis had nine saves for Roxana.