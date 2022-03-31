ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ric Flair on WrestleMania; Triple H's retirement

By Shan And Rj
 2 days ago

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer and the sixteen-time world champion Ric Flair joins RJ, Kevin, and Troy to talk about WrestleMania, his tanning secrets, his time working with Triple H and so much more!

Dallas, TX
All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

