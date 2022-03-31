ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UPDATE: Wears Valley wildfire spans 3,700 acres, currently 30% contained

By Greg Raucoules, Hannah Moore, Melanie Vásquez Russell
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Despite rain moving across East Tennessee overnight, officials reported the fire that broke out in the Wears Valley community of Sevier County has now burned 3,700 acres.

A Sevier County spokesperson said that the Wears Valley wildfire, officially referred to as the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire, has burned over 3,700 acres and is 30% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

At least 100 structures have been damaged or destroyed by the blaze but Waters said no fatalities or missing persons have been reported.

More than 200 fire personnel are working in the area to combat the wildfire. Waters said Thursday that five firefighting vehicles were damaged as part of the fire.

One of six UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters deployed by the Tennessee National Guard to help bring more water to the area was forced to make an emergency landing around 11:25 a.m. Thursday due to an engine failure. No injuries to the four crew members were reported and the aircraft incurred minor damages.

These helicopters dropped water throughout the day on the fire.

Waters said e vacuations will remain in place . Roughly 11,000 homes were evacuated as the fire continued to spread, though some residents have since been able to return to their homes.

Evacuations were ordered earlier for Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark, Little Valley Road, Black Bear Resort off of Lost Branch Road and anyone one-mile radius of Indigo Lane. The area along Wears Valley Road, including areas from Walden’s Creek Road to Wear Farm City Park and about a mile from the Pigeon Forge Parkway, were later added.

The city of Gatlinburg has rescinded a mandatory evacuation order for the Ownby Hills and Hidden Hill areas that was issued just before midnight. On Thursday, an evacuation was ordered for the Smoky Ridge Way area off of Wears Valley Road .

Sevier County Schools will close Thursday and Friday out of an “abundance of caution” due to the wildfires affecting parts of the county.

MountainTough.org , a website created to assist victims of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires , has been reactivated. Waters said the site will be updated Thursday with more information on how to assist those affected or donate to first responders. Shelter has been set up for evacuees at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, the Sevierville Convention Center, and Seymour Heights Christian Church.

Officials said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The press conference is the first major update since Wednesday night when it was last reported the fire had grown to at least 1,000 acres and impacted at least 35 structures. The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Wednesday amid critical fire weather conditions due to strong winds and low humidity levels that caused local officials to not issue any burn permits.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

