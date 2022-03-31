ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd ‘considering Philipp Kohn transfer swoop with Salzsburg goalkeeper targeted to fight David De Gea for No1 spot’

By Steve Goodman
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg keeper Philipp Kohn, according to reports.

The Swiss international has helped his side top the Austrian Bundesliga after an outstanding season between the sticks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPOVY_0evM15QC00
Kohn is claimed to be a target for Manchester United this summer Credit: Getty

And interim Old Trafford boss Ralf Rangnick knows the 23-year-old well, having signed him for RB Leipzig in 2017 before he moved on to Salzburg.

Kohn has kept 13 clean sheets this season, enabling minnows Salzburg to reach the Champions League last 16.

Outlet Blue Sport claim United scouts have checked on him several times, including three weeks ago - when he impressed despite Salzburg's 7-1 defeat at Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils are seeking back-up for David de Gea next season, with none of Lee Grant, Tom Heaton or Dean Henderson certain to land the understudy role.

And they could yet turn to German-born Kohn, who won 11 caps for Germany's junior sides before switching allegiance to Switzerland, his mum's birthplace, in 2016.

The former Stuttgart youth starlet has since made 15 appearances for Switzerland up to Under-21 level.

He was called into their senior side last November, and could yet make his full debut before the World Cup finals at the end of this year.

Kohn initially struggled for game time with Salzburg, having spells with their feeder club Liefering and on loan to Swiss outfit FC Wil.

But he has made the first-choice role his own with the serial Austrian champions this season.

That impressive form could now land the goalkeeper a dream move to Old Trafford.

