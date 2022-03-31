Roommate detained in connection with fatal shooting of woman in El Sereno

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A woman who was fatally shot in El Sereno earlier this week has been identified by authorities on Thursday as the investigation continues into her death.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 5300 block of Hyde Street at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of a shooting. There, they found the woman, identified as Recara Snell, 25. She died at the scene from one or more gunshot wounds, according to the L.A. County coroner's office.

Snell's roommate, only described as male and whose name has not yet been released, was detained in connection with her death.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call the LAPD at (877) 527-3247. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

