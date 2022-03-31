ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

UPDATE: Wears Valley wildfire spans 3,739 acres, currently 45% contained

By Hannah Moore, Melanie Vásquez Russell, Greg Raucoules
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQBC2_0evM0vpa00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Despite rain moving across East Tennessee overnight, officials reported the fire that broke out in the Wears Valley community of Sevier County has now burned 3,739 acres.

A Sevier County spokesperson said the Wears Valley wildfire, officially referred to as the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire, has burned 3,739 acres and is 45% contained as of Thursday evening.

At least 100 structures have been damaged or destroyed by the blaze but Waters said no fatalities or missing persons have been reported.

A second fire, identified as the Millstone Gap fire, is about 650 acres in size.

More than 200 fire personnel are working in the area to combat the wildfire. Waters said Thursday that five firefighting vehicles were damaged as part of the fire.

MORE | Wears Valley wildfire: Crews continue to battle flames despite overnight rain

One of six UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters deployed by the Tennessee National Guard to help bring more water to the area was forced to make an emergency landing around 11:25 a.m. Thursday due to an engine failure. No injuries to the four crew members were reported and the aircraft incurred minor damages.

These helicopters dropped water throughout the day on the fire.

Waters said e vacuations will remain in place . Roughly 11,000 homes were evacuated as the fire continued to spread, though some residents have since been able to return to their homes.

Evacuations were ordered earlier for Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark, Little Valley Road, Black Bear Resort off of Lost Branch Road and anyone one-mile radius of Indigo Lane. The area along Wears Valley Road, including areas from Walden’s Creek Road to Wear Farm City Park and about a mile from the Pigeon Forge Parkway, were later added.

The city of Gatlinburg has rescinded a mandatory evacuation order for the Ownby Hills and Hidden Hill areas that was issued just before midnight. On Thursday, an evacuation was ordered for the Smoky Ridge Way area off of Wears Valley Road .

Sevier County Schools will close Thursday and Friday out of an “abundance of caution” due to the wildfires affecting parts of the county.

MountainTough.org , a website created to assist victims of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires , has been reactivated. Waters said the site will be updated Thursday with more information on how to assist those affected or donate to first responders. Shelter has been set up for evacuees at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, the Sevierville Convention Center, and Seymour Heights Christian Church.

How to help those impacted by Wears Valley Wildfire

Officials said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The press conference is the first major update since Wednesday night when it was last reported the fire had grown to at least 1,000 acres and impacted at least 35 structures. The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Wednesday amid critical fire weather conditions due to strong winds and low humidity levels that caused local officials to not issue any burn permits.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

WJHL
WJHL

22K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
County
Sevier County, TN
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Wildfire#East Tennessee#Shag
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
WATE

Wears Valley photographer documents Sevier County wildfires

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been seeing some incredible photos and videos from first responders and those who have seen the fire across Sevier county.  One photographer was in the middle of the evacuation zone on day one.   Before Joshua McGrath and his family were evacuated, they could see homes catching on fire on the mountain […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local firefighter loses home to fire while battling Sevier Co. wildfire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local volunteer firefighter lost his Johnson City home to fire while battling the Hatcher Mountain wildfire in Sevier County. Lt. Michael Gillespie and the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department were among the many who responded to Wears Valley on Wednesday night. Gillespie left with a convoy of other Washington County, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KHBS

Storm damages north Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WLWT 5

Evacuations issued as brush fire spreads through East Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A brush fire in East Tennessee has authorities asking people to evacuate the area. The fire has spread due to strong winds in the area. According to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of Pigeon Forge, Black Bear Resort, Hatcher Mountain area of Wears Valley and resorts of Shagbark and Little Valley.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
FOX 56

Weather service confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Kentucky storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky when storms moved through the area late Friday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Survey results on Saturday found that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Hardin and Bullitt counties and an EF-0 tornado hit in Breckinridge County, news outlets reported. The EF-0 tornado had […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

WJHL

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy