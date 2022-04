The Tyler Black Brewers fans last saw hit just .222 over 23 games at Low-A Carolina. Expect a very different Tyler Black this time around. The Wright State product was selected in the second round of the 2021 Draft after posting a .383/.496/.683 line as a junior, exhibiting why he had one of the best left-handed hit tools in his class. Following the brief downturn in pro ball, which came after the long spring and in which he still managed a .388 OBP, Black took hard to his workouts in the offseason to prepare for a hotter start in 2022 and to maintain it for the long first full season ahead.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO