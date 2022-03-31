ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

What's Going Around: New Booster Recommendations

By Alexandra Sharfman
okcfox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelby Love talks with Dr. Kesinger from Integris about the new booster recommendations. FDA recently approved another booster for individuals over the age 50 or the immunocompromised. They are highly encouraging those that are immunocompromised, mainly the patients that are receiving...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Immune System#Covid
CNET

I'm Eligible for a Second COVID Booster. Do I Need to Get It?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Both the US Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed off on a second booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people age 50 and older and those with compromised immune systems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
NBC News

CDC signs off on 2nd Covid booster shot for people 50 and older

Americans ages 50 and older can now receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster on Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a statement allowing shots to begin immediately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WebMD

COVID Patient Successfully Given Vaccine as Treatment

Vaccine as treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus for several months. The vaccine successfully sparked his immune response, marking what is believed to be the first time the shot has been used for treatment instead of prevention. The case study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Booster for immune protection after COVID infection

When our immune system comes into contact with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, it fights back and produces antibodies. A similar immune response is triggered by coronavirus vaccines. However, there is still little data available on the strength and durability of immune protection. A team led by Carsten Watzl from the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors Institute for Occupational Research, in cooperation with the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology and the Klinikum Dortmund, has now been able to detect high levels of neutralizing antibodies in test persons even 300 days after a coronavirus infection with the original variant of the coronavirus. And what's more: after complete vaccination, the recovered probands showed antibody levels about five times higher than those vaccinated without prior infection. This would provide much better protection against a severe course of the disease in the event of a new infection with other coronavirus variants.
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Update: Regulators Likely To Approve Second Booster Shot Soon

The United States Food and Drug Administration will likely approve a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults next week, The New York Times first reported. As nations relax their COVID-19 protocols amid the spread of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2, infections are surging across Europe once again. As experts in the U.S. are bracing for a potential surge in the country, sources close to the government said the FDA is expected to approve a fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines for people above the age of 50, CNN reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Should you get a 2nd COVID-19 booster shot? What you need to know

This week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults age 50 and older as well as immunocompromised people age 12 and older. If you fall into one of those groups, should you get another booster dose? With falling case numbers in the U.S. — but also the emergence of a new variant (BA.2), the answer depends on your specific health risks as well as the local COVID-19 situation where you are, Dr. Richard Besser, CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Second Booster to Be Offered to Those 50 and Older

Mar. 26, 2022 -- Americans ages 50 and older will have the option of a second COVID-19 booster shot, which the Food and Drug Administration could authorize as early as early next week, The New York Times reported. According to the Times, the Biden administration plans to offer a second...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The New York Times

Pfizer Poised to Ask FDA to Authorize 2nd Booster Shot for Older Americans

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 26, 2021. (Paul Ratje/The New York Times) Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to ask federal regulators as soon as Tuesday for emergency authorization for a second booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine for adults 65 and older, according to two people familiar with the situation. The request is based heavily on data from Israel, where such shots are authorized for a somewhat broader group.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Week

FDA clears 2nd COVID booster for Americans ages 50 and up

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in adults ages 50 and older, NBC News reports. Individuals are eligible for a second booster dose at least four months after receiving their first booster, the FDA...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Second booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines authorized by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday authorized another COVID-19 booster shot for people ages 50 and older. The regulators' decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to those people at least four months after their previous booster. "Current evidence suggests some waning of protection...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

FDA expected to authorize a second Covid booster shot next week

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster early next week, according to two people with knowledge of the plan. The move comes amid early signs that the U.S. could soon experience another Covid wave as the omicron subvariant, known as BA.2, spreads throughout Europe and other parts of the world. Other countries, including the U.K., Chile, Israel and Sweden, already allow for a fourth vaccine for certain vulnerable populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy