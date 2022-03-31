Main break spews water 80 feet into the air, boil advisory in effect

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Not one but two water main breaks have left more than 300 Lycoming County customers without water.

“Around 5:00 one of my youngest boys came up to me and said ‘mom’s there’s water gushing out the road,’,” said Tasha Puckey, resident.

On Wednesday evening, the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority learned about a significant water main break on Nicley Lane.

Courtesy: Kendra M. Long

Courtesy: Kendra M. Long

“It was a 10-inch ductal iron pipe that was in our high-pressure system so it was a very big leak,” said Michael Miller, Executive Director, Williamsport Municipal Water Authority.

What started as some bubbling of water from the ground quickly turned into an 80-foot-high geyser

“We isolated that leak and it caused the high pressure to move a little bit down the road to Hillside Ave. when a 16-inch ductile pipe also came apart,” said Miller.

This caused 2 water main breaks. More than 350 people are affected and the nearby Williamsport Area High School and Roosevelt Middle School. Both sent students like Malaki Puckey, to remote learning.

When I was leaving the house I just saw like running water and I thought it was just nothing. But then my mom showed me the video and I was oh wow,” said Malaki Puckey, resident and student.

Malaki and his mom Tasha live on Nicley Lane where the first water main break happened. They haven’t been able to drive on their street since Wednesday.

Video Courtesy: Tashamonique Puckey

“I have a sick child who has therapy today so I don’t know if we’re able to even get out to go get him to take him to therapy or he’ll have to miss it,” explained Tasha Puckey.

The city issued a boil water advisory.

“We encourage those people who are affected to boil their water to make sure there’s no contaminants in it. That usually lasts about 2 days as we continue to take samples on a regular basis,” Miller said.

As of 4:30 p.m., their crews are slowly restoring water.

According to the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority people in the following areas may be at increased risk and should boil their water:

Hillside Avenue from Fox Hollow Road to West 4th Street

West 4th Street from Millionaire Drive to Daughterty’s Run Road

Wahoo Drive (all)

Towncrest Road (all)

West End Terrace, including Terrace Lane, Centreline Avenue, Laurel Run Circle and Wisteria Lane

Nicely Lane from West 4th Street to Fox Hollow Road, including Williamsport Area High School and Roosevelt Middle School

