Academy Never Considered Forcibly Removing Will Smith from Oscars

Will Smith bragged about plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the Oscars shortly before he stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — and then joked afterward that you “can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.” In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, the 53-year-old actor posed with wife Jada, 50, in their Oscars outfits as they prepared for the ceremony. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos,” the actor ominously said before he marred his Best Actor-winning night. In the clip, the pair had posed lovingly smiling together — before pulling a series of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO