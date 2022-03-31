ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Academy Never Considered Forcibly Removing Will Smith from Oscars

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith was asked to leave the Oscars -- we know that -- but despite his refusal to leave the Dolby Theater after he slapped Chris Rock, forcibly removing him was never an option ... TMZ learned. LAPD sources tell TMZ ... the cops who were inside the venue...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Smith bragged about bringing ‘chaos’ before viral Oscars slap

Will Smith bragged about plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the Oscars shortly before he stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — and then joked afterward that you “can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.” In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, the 53-year-old actor posed with wife Jada, 50, in their Oscars outfits as they prepared for the ceremony. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos,” the actor ominously said before he marred his Best Actor-winning night. In the clip, the pair had posed lovingly smiling together — before pulling a series of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Dolby Theater#Lapd
TMZ.com

Beyonce Kicks Off Oscars at Compton Tennis Court, Blue Ivy Cameos

This year's Oscars got off to a great start -- with Beyonce leading the charge with a musical number that wasn't even in the building ... and a little help from her kid. Venus and Serena Williams were the first faces we saw Sunday as the telecast got underway from within the Dolby Theater in DTLA, with the two super star athletes immediately tossing things to Bey ... who did a live performance of her song 'Be Alive,' and doing so from a tennis court in Compton.
TENNIS
Dallas Observer

No One Watches the Oscars Any More, Because Where the Hell Do You Watch the Oscars?

It’s no secret that the Academy Awards are a pale imitation of the show they once were. The days of an exciting host like Bob Hope or Billy Crystal delighting moviegoers of every generation are now faded memories. Heck, we’d be lucky enough to even have a host. Recent ceremonies have gone completely hostless. In 2018, the Oscars briefly hired Kevin Hart for the 2019 hosting gig, but he dropped out after homophobic comments he made earlier within his career resurfaced and inspired a wave of controversy.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for Slap at Oscars

Will Smith just apologized directly to Chris Rock, saying slapping Chris was "unacceptable and inexcusable." Will did not apologize to Chris Sunday night during his Best Actor acceptance speech ... but now he's acknowledging, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive." He still tried to justify his...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Academy Condemns Will Smith's Violence, Opens Oscars Investigation

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences isn't dropping Sunday night's Oscars incident with Will Smith and Chris Rock ... opening a formal review of what went down and further condemning Will's actions. The Academy made a statement Monday, saying "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
tvinsider.com

2022 Oscars: Everything to Know About the 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are just a few days away! But, for as fun as awards season is, it can be hard to keep up with all the details leading up to Oscar Sunday. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars, from where and when to tune in, to which celebrities will appear, to some of this year’s biggest nominees!
MUSIC
Reuters

Oscars organizer says it does not condone violence

(Reuters) - The organizer of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday tweeted that it does not condone violence following an incident in which actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face on stage during the live broadcast. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the Academy of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy