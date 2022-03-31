Emporia High boys tennis to host 2nd tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Although the number of rounds played fell by almost 2% year-over-year, it was still another busy year at Carey Park Golf Course in Hutchinson in 2021. After the COVID-driven year of 2020 that saw the most rounds played in years, the course was not quite as busy. Parks Director Justin Combs released the numbers, which show 25,850 rounds played in 2021 compared with 26,259 in 2020. But all was not rosy in 2020 as the pandemic forced the shutdown of the pro shop for most of the year with very limited business. With the shop open again, revenue for the course was up by more than 7% in 2021 at $686,440.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO