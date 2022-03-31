ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia High boys tennis to host 2nd tournament

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emporia High boys tennis team is...

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Hutch High baseball salvages Friday split

Wichita East split with Hutch High Friday in a baseball doubleheader. Hutchinson watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 14-1 loss to Wichita East on Friday. Caiden Beavers and Bradyn Rodriguez each managed one hit for Hutch. Wichita East collected seven hits in game one. Eli...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

IX AT 50: KSHSAA honors trailblazers at state basketball tournaments

June 23, 1972, President Nixon signed Title IX into law, prohibiting sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. Title IX has largely been considered the springboard for high school and collegiate women’s sports to get where they are today — but the fight for equality is far from over. Every Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. leading up to the 50th anniversary of the law’s passing, 13 Sports will honor the women who changed the game for girls’ and women’s sports in Kansas.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Little Apple Post

JCHS Invitational is set for Friday

Track and field will be the focus for the Blue Jays and Lady Jays when they host the JCHS Invitational on Friday. In addition to Junction City other competing teams will participate from Manhattan, Flint Hills Christian, Great Bend, Hutchinson, Salina Central, Salina South and Tonganoxie. Competition begins at 3:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

KU departs for Final Four from Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball team is flying out of Kansas and preparing for a major championship. The Jayhawks are leaving from Topeka Regional Airport Wednesday and heading to New Orleans for the Final Four championship. While the team hasn’t made its way through the terminal yet, fans could be seen […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansans prepping for Final Four in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - All around Wichita, businesses are getting ready for game day this Saturday where the University of Kansas Jayhawks will face off Villanova in the final four of the NCAA Tournament. And fans are hoping the team will get a shot at that national championship title. Jayhawk...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#The Emporia High Courts
WIBW

KU fans send good luck to Jayhawks leaving for Final Four

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Basketball Fans took the day off work, and took their kids out of school, to see their Jayhawks one last time before the Final Four. Danielle Ortiz got autographs of some of her favorite players alongside her son and daughter. “My dad used to bring...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Carey Park Golf Course busy again in 2021

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Although the number of rounds played fell by almost 2% year-over-year, it was still another busy year at Carey Park Golf Course in Hutchinson in 2021. After the COVID-driven year of 2020 that saw the most rounds played in years, the course was not quite as busy. Parks Director Justin Combs released the numbers, which show 25,850 rounds played in 2021 compared with 26,259 in 2020. But all was not rosy in 2020 as the pandemic forced the shutdown of the pro shop for most of the year with very limited business. With the shop open again, revenue for the course was up by more than 7% in 2021 at $686,440.
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy