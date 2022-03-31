ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, It’s Possible To Make an Unfussy Lemon Berry Tart That’s Loaded With Protein and Antioxidants—Here’s How

By Allie Flinn
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
A traditional tart crust is already tricky to nail; it should have a

-esque texture that's buttery, firm, and slightly crumbly. And it's even more difficult to get that texture if you're making it free of gluten—and let's face it, no one likes a soggy tart. "For those of you who are gluten-free and struggling to nail that perfect buttery crust texture, I got you," says baker and trainer Sashah Handal. In this week's episode of Alt-Baking Bootcamp, Handal demos a gluten-free lemon raspberry tart recipe that's rich in plant-based protein and antioxidants. She also shares her expert tips for nailing the perfect (read: sog-free) gluten-free crust.

"Basically, all you need to do is nail your basic ingredients, and that comes down to your flour mixture," Handal says. "I've tousled with so many different combinations of gluten-free flours, adding different binders and thickeners. And really, you should just go to the store and buy one that's already been perfected."

Handal uses Bob's Red Mill All-Purpose Gluten-Free Flour, which is a combination of garbanzo bean flour, which is super high in protein, along with potato starch, tapioca flour, whole grain sweet white sorghum flour, and fava bean flour (which adds even more plant-based protein). She does note that some gluten-free flours, like the one that she uses, require you to add xanthan gum—just be sure to check the ingredients list on your flour, as some come with it already incorporated. In a traditional tart crust, the gluten would act as a binder and stabilizer; in this gluten-free recipe, the xanthan gum takes over that job.

The tart's filling is comprised of antioxidant-rich lemons, honey, coconut oil, and eggs. That's it: No fussy laundry list of ingredients here. After cooking the filling and adding it to the baked tart crust, the whole thing goes into the fridge to set before it gets topped with raspberries—which bring both natural sweetness flavor and major antioxidants (meaning anti-inflammatory benefits) to the table. Press play on the video to get the full recipe, and follow along below.

Sashah Handal's gluten-free lemon raspberry tart recipe

Ingredients:

Crust:

1 1/2 cup Bob’s Red Mill Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour

2 tsp xanthan gum

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup cold butter, cut into small squares

1 egg

Lemon filling:

4 eggs

4 egg yolks

2/3 cup honey

2/3 cup coconut oil, melted

5 lemons, zested and juiced

Raspberries

Pinch of salt

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Sift flour and xantham gum, making sure there are no lumps. Add the flour mixture to a food processor along with the remaining crust ingredients, and pulse until it's combined into one ball of dough.

2. Remove the dough from the food processor and wrap it with plastic wrap, then place in the fridge for 30 minutes.

3. Sprinkle your rolling surface with gluten-free flour, then remove the dough from the plastic wrap and roll it until it's slightly bigger than your tart pan. Press it into the tart pan, and then use a fork to poke holes in the bottom. Cover with foil, and place a metal mixing bowl on top to weigh it down and prevent air pockets. Bake for 25-35 minutes, checking on it halfway.

4. While the crust is baking, mix together all of the ingredients for the lemon filling except for the raspberries. Cook in a pan on the stove for 15 minutes, making sure to constantly stir during the last 10 minutes.

5. Pass the filling through a sieve to remove any chunks, then spread it evenly into the tart crust. Place in the fridge for two to three hours until it sets, then top with raspberries and enjoy!

