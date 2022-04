The 2021 girls golf season had some strong performances by many sophomores and juniors on the six St. Cloud-area teams. Those golfers have returned for their junior and senior years in 2022 with hopes of improving those scores this spring. Albany's Abby Thelen will be one of the top golfers in the area as she won the Section 6-2A individual title last year and punched her ticket to the Class 2A state tournament. There were plenty of...

ALBANY, MN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO