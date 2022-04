Stephen King's The Shining has previously been adapted into a film and a TV event, with the material now being adapted for a stage production in the West End, as Deadline reports that Ben Stiller is in talks to star as Jack Torrance. The outlet notes that the project had been discussed since back in 2017, though the coronavirus pandemic delayed its development, with the project likely making a West End debut in 2023 before eventually making a move to Broadway. The project is set to be directed by Ivo van Hove, who recently revived West Side Story, and will be written by Tony winner Simon Stephens, though it's unclear if King will have any involvement himself.

