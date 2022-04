A mother’s love is a genuine kind of love – unconditional, heartfelt and untouchable. Growing up, I never felt the emptiness of not having a father in my life because my mother fulfilled the role of comforting and caring for my siblings and I.My mother was abused in her marriage for many years, and yet during that incredibly difficult stage of her life, she continued to take care of me and tried to shield me from the pain my father would inflict on her.My father would often go away on trips, and whether it was for business or for his own...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO