Chaos Ensues After Monorail In Disney Shuts Down During Mass Exit

 3 days ago
Chaos erupted at Disney after the monorail shut down during a mass exit at the park. Guests were trying to exit at the end of the day when the monorail completely shut down for some unknown reason, which left the ferry as the only mode of transportation out of the park (Magic Kingdom).

As one could expect, the mass flood of crowds all attempting to exit the park ended up flooding the entranceway, causing a lot of distress as people tried to find a way out. A video showing it all was shared on Reddit by user Reddit from u/kelevmilky.

Chaos ensues at Disney after monorail shuts down during mass exit

The monorail was down tonight at Magic Kingdom right after the fireworks. The ferry was the only option… from WaltDisneyWorld

“That’s literally my nightmare,” one user commented. Another chimed in about the usage of the ferry, saying, “Most nights they run 3 ferries at closing time. Each one has a capacity of 600 passengers and they turn them pretty quickly. Even on the busiest nights, the wait time is usually less than 20 minutes.” Some Reddit users were arguing that these people could just simply walk out of the park instead of taking a monorail or ferry. One user says, “Honestly the walk is a little horrifying especially after walking the whole park. I went through it last night because the ferries looked like a nightmare. Once I got to GF I just ordered an Uber because I was parked in Epcot from park hopping.”

Guests try to leave Disney park after monorail shuts down / Reddit Video Screenshot

The original poster of the video, who obviously happened to be there while this was all going down, managed to get out of there and to the parking lot in about 20 minutes. This is only just a small part of what has been happening at Walt Disney World, as more and more complaints have been pouring in about how the guest experience at the park has been on the decline, with prices surging.

Walt Disney World monorail / Wikimedia Commons

Tomcat01
3d ago

The quality of the Disney adventure along with its "wokeness, " leaves something to be desired. Overpriced like professional sports.

Helen B
3d ago

Hey you woksters at Disney just learn how to run an amusement park professionally and stay away from teaching our children about transgenders etc You have accomplished something I never thought I would see. That's turning a Magic Kingdom into a carnival.

Jacob
3d ago

The whole thing is sad! I grew up living 2 miles from Disneyland in California. The fireworks seen from my backyard every night . The wonderful memories, and having worked there for 1 year in 1982 was a great time. It’s hard to believe what’s going on now and , although I get that it’s 2022, and the world looks completely different than in 1982, but children need to experience childhood without all of the indoctrination and nonsense. They will have enough problems growing up . I want to believe that Disney is not a bad place and I want to believe that most people are good hearted, but it is a bit concerning to hear this news

Related
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially 'Done With Disney' After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are "done with Disney" after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn't have the experience they'd hoped for. "I'm at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse," the guest explained.
TRAVEL
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks' dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Woman 'asked to cover up due to inappropriate top' at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker."Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn't appropriate," she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney's dress code, "clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its "regret" after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The "Indianettes" team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: "I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp 'em Indians, scalp 'em."Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
click orlando

Kohl's says it's no longer a department store

Kohl's is getting a makeover. The company said it's not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that'll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
