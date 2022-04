President Joe Biden can thank Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the smooth course to confirmation his first Supreme Court will likely see in the weeks ahead.While the GOP senate leader has criticised Ketanji Brown Jackson for supposedly being soft on crime and a victory for the far left, it’s because of Mr McConnell’s own actions during the Trump administration that she will still likely be confirmed.Follow live updates on the Supreme Court nominee hearingsIn 2017, Mr McConnell made his move as leader of the Senate to invoke the so-called “nuclear option”: a choice that eliminated the 60-vote majority...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO