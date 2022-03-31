ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Choose Love' interactive romantic comedy coming to Netflix

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
March 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing its first interactive romantic comedy.

The streaming service said Wednesday that Laura Marano will star in the film Choose Love.

Scott Michael Foster (You), Avan Jogia (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) and Jordi Webber (Head High) also star.

Josann McGibbon (Runaway Bride) wrote and will executive produce the film, with Stuart McDonald (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as director.

Marano plays Cami Conway, a recording engineer heading toward engagement, marriage and kids with her great boyfriend, Paul (Foster). Cami seems to have it all but feels like something is missing.

In Choose Love, viewers will decide Cami's journey with multiple outcomes and multiple endings. Instead of Paul, Cami may end up with a sexy British rockstar (Jogia) or her first love and "the one that got away" (Webber).

Netflix has released several other interactive titles, including Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie.

Marano is known for playing Ally Dawson on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally. She also starred in the Netflix romantic comedy The Royal Treatment.

