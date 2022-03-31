Bruce Willis is battling aphasia. Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains what that means

Related
'Now everything makes sense': Fans question whether Bruce Willis's famous rambling 2013 interview on The One Show may have been due to early signs of aphasia
Fans have speculated that Bruce Willis' brain disorder may have been to blame for his famous rambling appearance on The One Show. Sources are calling for a 'sympathetic re-evaluation' of his odd 2013 interview on the show that led him to be ridiculed even though he may have already been suffering the affects of aphasia.
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Said To Her After 'Sickening' Oscars Incident
The Oscars co-host also said it was "gross" that Will Smith was allowed to remain for the rest of the ceremony.
Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo
On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars
Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
New Footage From Oscars 2022 Shows Jada Pinkett Smith Seemingly Laugh at Will Smith and Chris Rock Scuffle
A new angle from the 2022 Oscars has viewers asking even more questions about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. In footage taken from the floor of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Jada Pinkett Smith appears to laugh at her husband’s scuffle with the comedian. In the viral video shared via TikTok, the 50-year-old actress […]
Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’
One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
Chris Rock breaks down in tears on stage in first show since Will Smith’s Oscars slap & says he’s ‘still processing’ it
CHRIS Rock broke down in tears on stage at his first show since Will Smith's Oscars slap, saying he's "still processing" the incident. Exclusive video obtained by The New York Post showed the comic performing for the first time since the awards scandal, appearing before fans in Boston on Wednesday at a sold-out show.
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance
Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan
"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
Hello Magazine
Idris Elba breaks silence on 'giving up' acting as he gives major Luther film update
Idris Elba has spoken out following reports he is set to step away from acting to focus on his music career. The actor and DJ, who is set to reprise his role as DCI John Luther for the upcoming spin-off movie based on the BBC drama series, appeared on Thursday's Loose Women when he responded to the rumours.
Popculture
Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled
The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
buzzfeednews.com
Mila Kunis Revealed The Important Conversation She Had With Her 5- And 7-Year-Old Kids About Ukraine And Why She And Ashton Kutcher Made The “Overnight” Decision To Embrace Their Kids’ Heritage
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have always been vocal when it comes to issues close to their hearts, and now, with Mila’s native Ukraine currently under attack, the couple is speaking out more than ever. In case you weren’t aware, Mila was born in Ukraine before moving to the...
Hello Magazine
Amy Robach shares challenging health update
Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
If You Find Yourself Over-Explaining Trauma, It Might Be a Sign of ‘Fawning’—Here’s What That Means
Are you a people-pleaser? Or do you have a close relationship with someone who is? More specifically, do you feel the need to over-explain yourself in an attempt to make others feel more comfortable? While it’s a great quality to want to show up for the people you love and be empathetic to their needs, setting aside all of your own hopes, wants, needs, and worries in an attempt to satisfy someone else’s is never a good thing. In fact, it’s a trauma response known as fawning.
