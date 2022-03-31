ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League clubs to reintroduce five substitutes rule from next season

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmHUS_0evLxbQX00

March 31 (Reuters) - Premier League clubs have voted in favour of reintroducing the use of five substitutes per game from the start of the 2022-23 season, the organisation said on Thursday.

The substitutions can be made on three occasions during a game, not including halftime, and clubs can name nine substitutes in total on their team sheet, the league said in a statement.

Top flight clubs were allowed to increase the number of substitutes from three to five per match in the 2019-20 campaign when the league restarted in June after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soccer's law-making body IFAB had recommended making the rule permanent, but the Premier League was the only top league in Europe to decide against continuing five substitutes from 2020-21 even as a number of managers voiced concerns about player fatigue.

The Professional Footballers' Association backed the league's latest decision, with chief executive Maheta Molango saying the increasing workload on players is damaging their health and wellbeing.

"The adoption of this rule is a welcome step forward in what needs to be an ongoing effort to address issues with player fatigue, making sure they have the opportunity to perform at their best," Molango said in a statement.

The Premier League added it would stop twice-weekly COVID-19 testing of players and staff from Monday, with only symptomatic individuals to be tested.

"The wellbeing of players and staff remains a priority and the Premier League will continue to monitor the national COVID-19 situation and adapt League-wide protocols as required, in line with the latest guidance from public health authorities and medical experts," the statement said.

The Premier League also said the summer transfer window will open on June 10 and close on Sept. 1.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

387K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

Man City are set to beat Barcelona and Arsenal to the £800,000 signing of Ghanaian starlet Henry Oware... with the defender to be sent straight out on loan to sister club Troyes in Ligue 1

Man City are set to win the race to sign teenage defender Henry Oware from Ghanaian top-flight side West Africa Football Academy. The Etihad club are expected to beat Barcelona, Arsenal, Salzburg and Lille to the 18-year-old, with Oware now only waiting on international clearance before completing his move. The City Football Group will pay €1million (£840,000).
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maheta Molango
SPORTbible

The 30 Highest-Paid Players In The Top Five Leagues Revealed

The 30 highest-paid football players in the top five leagues in Europe have been revealed, with Paris Saint-Germain occupying the top two spots. Spanish outlet Marca have obtained all the information about the highest-paid stars across the five major leagues. Neymar comes out on top, with a gross annual salary...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Man City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Can Burnley catch Man City with each eye on a different upcoming massive hurdle to their season goals when the Premier League leaders enter Turf Moor on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium)?. The Citizens have lost just once and drawn twice since the calendar turned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Substitutes#Top League#The League#Ifab
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United cannot afford anything less than a win when they face Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently four points adrift of fourth-place Arsenal and are still a point behind Tottenham, despite an impressive 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte’s side prior to the international break. Any good feeling conjured by that performance, though, was quickly extinguished after United were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. United will hope that the Foxes will be somewhat distracted by their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final tie against PSV next week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Wolves boss Bruno Lage targets summer deals

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has revealed he has already written up his summer transfer targets for next season. The head coach has seen minimal changes to the squad he inherited last summer, but has still managed an impressive Premier League campaign so far. Lage spoke publicly about the need for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League: Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea highest spenders on agent fees

Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders. City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World Cup draw live: England, Scotland and Wales to find out potential opponents

World Cup draw starts at 5pmEngland in top seedsScotland and Wales to find out potential opponentsGermany, Croatia or Denmark could face England4.35pm: So how will it work? Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with the sides divided into four pots based on their position in the FIFA world rankings, except hosts Qatar who are in pot one.Here are the potsPot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.Pot 2: Mexico, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, IC play-off...
FIFA
The Guardian

Chelsea v Brentford: match preview

Brentford will hope that Chelsea have half an eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel, though, is unlikely to accept anything less than maximum focus from his side. Chelsea will be confident of pushing on despite their off-field issues after winning all of their games last month. That could spell danger for Brentford, who are eight points above the bottom three and have not beaten their neighbours for more than 80 years. Jacob Steinberg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Watford in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Lanning confident all-rounder Perry will be fit to face England

April 2 (Reuters) - Australia captain Meg Lanning believes Ellyse Perry will feature for Australia against England in the final of the Women's World Cup in Christchurch on Sunday, although the injured all-rounder is unlikely to bowl against the defending champions. Perry, widely considered the best all-rounder in the sport,...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy