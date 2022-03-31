ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State baseball defeats Youngstown State 12-5

By Jenna Malinowski
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago

Michigan State baseball defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 12-5. The game was slightly delayed by about 45 minutes due to inclement weather in the area causing the first pitch to take place at 4:50 p.m. in East Lansing.

"We had a tough day yesterday," MSU Head Coach Jake Boss said. "We needed to play better today and I thought we did that."

The Spartans got the scoring started almost immediately, taking advantage of Youngstown State's young sophomore pitcher Nick Perez who got off to a shaky start. He walked MSU sophomore infielder Trent Farquhar and hit redshirt freshman Bryan Broecker with the pitch to put runners at first and second, setting the scene for redshirt freshman catcher Christian Williams to knock in an RBI single and give the Spartans their first run of the game.

Feeding off that momentum was sophomore outfielder Jack Frank who stepped up to the plate right after Williams and also hit an RBI single, bringing Broeker home and putting the Spartans up by two runs and they weren't done yet. Junior outfielder Zaid Walker lined out to center field scoring Williams and giving the Spartans a comfortable three-run lead in their first at-bat.

It was a young pitching matchup as the Spartans went with freshman pitcher Aidan Arbaugh who held his own early on. His only struggle came in the top of the second inning when he gave up a home run to redshirt sophomore first baseman Padraig O'Shaughnessy cutting MSU's lead to two.

The Spartans came back with an answer. They were able to get the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the second when Frank appeared to ground out to the junior infielder Braeden O'Shaughnessy to certainly end the inning, but he bobbled the ball and the error allowed Broeker to score. Luckily for MSU, this kept the inning alive and the bases loaded for sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb . He wasted no time and hit a bases-clearing double to the gap in left field to put the Spartans up 7-1 which knocked Perez out of the game.

After allowing a couple of runners to get on base in the second inning, the Spartans brought in redshirt junior pitcher Wyatt Rush to get them out of the jam.

However, March weather conditions in Michigan are usually never ideal for baseball, and the rain that delayed today's game presented some difficult conditions for the players. Frank struggled in center field with two back-to-back awkward plays in center field, one in which he lost his footing completely, which allowed the Penguins to score another run. Junior outfielder Andre Good then grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring the runner from third and cutting MSU's lead to four.

Not wanting to go down without a fight, Good continued the scoring for the Penguins in the top of the fifth with a double into deep left field that brought in two runs and put his team back in the game, cutting their deficit to two.

"It's really easy when you're winning, but when you lose and get to see what you're made of after that," Frank said. "I think that's an important thing to learn and especially as we get into the Big Ten games, even inside of games you're gonna get down a couple runs in the first couple innings, it's really important you can bounce back after that."

MSU quickly answered in the bottom of the fifth, as Broecker hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring a run and putting the Spartans up by three.

They took control from there. Frank hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to put the Spartans up by four and then redshirt junior Peter Ahn singled and then stole second base. Williams then hit a pop-up that caused mass confusion in shallow center field for the Penguins allowing it to drop in and score Ahn putting them up by five.

Frank continued to have a hot bat, hitting a double to deep left field, scoring Williams and putting the Spartans up by six. Still, with no outs in the bottom of the eighth, Jebb stepped up to the plate and hit an RBI single to score Frank and put the Spartans up 12-5, where the score would stay for the rest of the game.

The Spartans will now look to their next three-game series on the road against Evansville beginning Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Introducing the 2022 Michigan AP Division 1 All-State girls basketball team

The Michigan Associated Press released its fourth and final All-State girls basketball team Thursday with the release of the Division 1 squad. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central’s Theryn Hallock was selected the AP Player of the Year for Division 1, while 10 players earned first-team honors and six more made second team.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Grand Rapids Catholic Central sophomore receives Michigan State offer

Grand Rapids Catholic Central sophomore Durral Brooks has received an offer from Michigan State University. The Cougars’ 6-foot-2 point guard made the announcement on his Twitter account Wednesday. Brooks sparked the Cougars with his scoring (14.8), rebounding (6.8) and passing (121 assists), helping the defending Division 2 state champions...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
FOX 17 News West Michigan

East Kentwood Hires New Boys Basketball Coach

East Kentwood has officially hired their new boys basketball for the 2022-2023 season. Mike Thomas was named the Head Coach for the Falcons on Wednesday. Thomas is no stranger to the West side of the state. Early in his coaching career he was the leader at Kalamazoo Central and led the Maroon Giants to back to back Class A championships.
KENTWOOD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Williams
WLUC

NMU Lacrosse can’t keep up with 11th ranked GVSU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team returned to the Superior Dome for their first home game in over month, as they fell to #11 Grand Valley by a score of 21-4 on Friday (April 1).The loss snapped NMU’s six-game winning streak, as they fell to 8-3 on the season and 2-1 in the GLIAC.
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#College Baseball#Michigan State Baseball#Msu#Spartans#Youngstown State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Black Hills Pioneer

Erik Skoglund resigns as Spartan boys’ basketball head coach

SPEARFISH — Erik Skoglund resigned Tuesday as the Spearfish High School boys’ head basketball coach. “I would first like to thank my first-rate staff of Josh McGillvrey, Michael Yost and Blake Stevenson for their basketball minds, tireless work ethic, high character and fierce loyalty to Spartan basketball over the years,” said Skoglund. “Our student-athletes are phenomenal young men who will continue to grow and succeed in Spartan basketball, Spartan athletics, and in their academic studies.”
SPEARFISH, SD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tosh Lupoi excited to ‘collaborate’ with Dan Lanning and build dominant defense at Oregon

Oregon Ducks’ new defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Eugene, having spent five years at Alabama under coach Nick Saban, as well as three years in the NFL. However, he’s not looking to immediately implement the exact same defensive sets from his days with the Crimson Tide, but rather, he is looking forward to collaborating with the rest of the staff, including defensive guru and head coach Dan Lanning, while also getting a sense of this team’s personnel. “Just the growth and understanding and what we did at Alabama, I think it’s a collaborative effort,” Lupoi...
EUGENE, OR
MLive.com

16 Kalamazoo-area girls basketball players earn 2021-22 Associated Press all-state honors

KALAMAZOO, MI – The final buzzer at the Breslin Center sounded last week, bringing an end to Michigan’s 2021-22 high school basketball season. Now, it’s time for the state’s best to begin collecting their postseason accolades, and the Associated Press recognized Michigan’s top performers with the release of its all-state teams in Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Meet MLive’s 2022 girls basketball team from Grand Rapids

Girls basketball throughout the Grand Rapids area arguably has never been better. Two players this season were Miss Basketball finalists, two teams advanced to the Final Four and players with big-time college offers are everywhere. Those facts alone made selecting the 2021-2022 Grand Rapids Dream Team even tougher. But with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
152
Followers
37
Post
148
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy