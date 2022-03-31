ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Gunman pulls firearm on elderly man in Bronx parking garage raid

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

An armed thug pulled a handgun on an elderly man during a raid on a Bronx parking garage — before he and three others stole a car to flee in, according to cops and video.

Surveillance of the raid just before 4 a.m. Wednesday shows the elderly man calmly loading several boxes into the back of a blue SUV while at the garage on Franklin Avenue in Morrisania.

A man wearing a puffy black jacket with the hood up stands near the front of his SUV with his back to him — before suddenly hopping around with his gun drawn and aimed at the driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDiHd_0evLxO9C00
The gunman can be seen approaching the elderly man as he loaded boxes into his trunk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFqyA_0evLxO9C00
The man quickly hands over his wallet to the gunman.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20z8za_0evLxO9C00
The elderly man flees the scene, and the gunman and two others storm the office in the parking garage.

The gunman — wearing a red face mask — runs up to him, still aiming the handgun throughout the approach.

The elderly driver then pulls what appears to be a wallet from his left back pocket to hand to the gunman, who initially runs into the parking garage office, raising the gun there.

The armed suspect then runs again toward the elderly motorist, who had been trying to shield himself behind his car’s trunk, before this time running away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VA82t_0evLxO9C00
The gunman was wearing a puffy black jacket and red face mask during the crime.

Three others, also wearing hoods and face masks, then joined the gunman in storming the office, where they held up a 20-year-old garage attendant, snatching $200 cash and his cellphone, the NYPD said.

They also took a car key, with one of the thugs seen in blue surgical gloves using the fob to locate the car it belonged to, a Toyota Camry, which the four fled in.

Neither of their victims was injured, police said.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

83-Year-Old Convicted Killer Arrested After Severed Head Found In Her Home

An 83-year-old transgender woman who has been convicted twice for killing her ex-girlfriends was arrested in connection with the murder of a third woman. The New York City Police Department began investigating the case last week after a human torso was discovered stuffed in a trash bag in a shopping cart in Brooklyn. Then, on Monday (March 7), a human leg was found hidden inside a parked car about two miles away. They believed that the torso and leg belonged to 68-year-old Susan Layden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Parking Garage#Gunman
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man chased into deli, shot and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - There's been more gun violence in New York City. A man was killed in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook says the gunman chased the victim into a deli, and then opened fire. "He's open 24 hours, so it's like a magnet," one Crown Heights resident said. The lifelong resident is referring to the deli at the corner of Troy Avenue and St. John's Place as that "magnet." It has become one of the latest areas in Brooklyn at the center of a deadly shooting investigation. "I've seen drug dealings in there. People coming with paraphernalia and some guys...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Parents Charged With Murdering 8-Year-Old NYC Boy

The parents of an apparently severely malnourished 8-year-old Bronx boy who died nearly 10 months ago have been arrested on murder, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter charged in his death, authorities say. Little Joseph Barney was discovered by his mother unconscious at their 214th Street apartment on June 1, officials have...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy