Gunman pulls firearm on elderly man in Bronx parking garage raid

An armed thug pulled a handgun on an elderly man during a raid on a Bronx parking garage — before he and three others stole a car to flee in, according to cops and video.

Surveillance of the raid just before 4 a.m. Wednesday shows the elderly man calmly loading several boxes into the back of a blue SUV while at the garage on Franklin Avenue in Morrisania.

A man wearing a puffy black jacket with the hood up stands near the front of his SUV with his back to him — before suddenly hopping around with his gun drawn and aimed at the driver.

The gunman can be seen approaching the elderly man as he loaded boxes into his trunk.

The man quickly hands over his wallet to the gunman.

The elderly man flees the scene, and the gunman and two others storm the office in the parking garage.

The gunman — wearing a red face mask — runs up to him, still aiming the handgun throughout the approach.

The elderly driver then pulls what appears to be a wallet from his left back pocket to hand to the gunman, who initially runs into the parking garage office, raising the gun there.

The armed suspect then runs again toward the elderly motorist, who had been trying to shield himself behind his car’s trunk, before this time running away.

The gunman was wearing a puffy black jacket and red face mask during the crime.

Three others, also wearing hoods and face masks, then joined the gunman in storming the office, where they held up a 20-year-old garage attendant, snatching $200 cash and his cellphone, the NYPD said.

They also took a car key, with one of the thugs seen in blue surgical gloves using the fob to locate the car it belonged to, a Toyota Camry, which the four fled in.

Neither of their victims was injured, police said.